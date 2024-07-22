Uganda police surround opposition leader's party HQ ahead of protests

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Monday that security forces had besieged his party headquarters, on the eve of an anti-corruption march which has been banned by the authorities.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said that the headquarters of his National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kavule, a suburb of the Ugandan capital Kampala, was surrounded on Monday.

"Our headquarters are under siege by heavily armed police and the military. This was expected by the regime but we are not giving up on the struggle to liberate Uganda," he said.

In posts on social media, he added that security personnel had barred anyone from entering or exiting the NUP headquarters.

The action comes two days after President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for nearly four decades, warned that Ugandans planning to take to the streets on Tuesday were "playing with fire".

Ugandan authorities have frequently cracked down on the NUP and Wine, a popstar turned politician who challenged Museveni unsuccessfully in the last elections in 2021.

Plagued by corruption

"As Ugandans march to parliament to protest tomorrow, they should be aware that the regime is ready to shed their blood to stay in power but this should not scare anyone," Wine added.

"We want a country where we all belong, not one for the few in power."

"We reiterate our position that we shall not tolerate disorderly conduct," he added.



