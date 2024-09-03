Ugandan athlete in hospital after Kenya petrol attack

Rebecca Cheptegei won the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand in 2022 [Uganda Athletics Federation-UAF/X]

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is in a critical condition in a Kenyan hospital, after allegedly being doused with petrol by a former boyfriend.

The 33-year-old marathon runner, who competed at the recent Paris Olympics, has suffered burns to over 75% of her body, police said.

She was attacked at her home in western Kenya, where she had been training.

There are concerns about the increasing cases of violence against female athletes in Kenya, some of which have resulted in death.

Ms Cheptegei is said to have been rescued by neighbours after a former partner allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire at her home in the small town of Endebess.

The alleged attacker also sustained serious burns in the incident that happened on Sunday, local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom told journalists.

The two are being treated at Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret, the main town in the region.

“The couple was heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her,” Mr Kosiom was quoted as saying.

Ms Cheptegei, from a region just across the border in Uganda, is said to have bought a piece of land in Trans Nzoia county and built a house, to be near Kenya's many athletic training centres.

A report filed by a local administrator said the two had been wrangling over the piece of land. Police say investigation about the matter is under way.

Ms Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon at the recent Paris Olympics.

She also won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.

In April 2022, another female runner, Damaris Mutua, was found strangled in a home with a pillow over her face in the Rift Valley town of Iten.

It came months after record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in the same town.

Men have also been targeted.

Last December, another Ugandan athlete, Benjamin Kiplagat was stabbed to death by assailants in Eldoret.

[Getty Images/BBC]

