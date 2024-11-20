Ugandan opposition figure reportedly detained

Jaroslav Lukiv - BBC News
·1 min read
Kizza Besigye. File photo
Kizza Besigye has been arrested on numerous occasions in the past [AFP via Getty Images]

The wife of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye says he has been kidnapped and is now being held in a military jail.

In a post on X, Winnie Byanyima wrote that her husband had been seized in Kenya's capital Nairobi last Saturday during a book launch event.

"I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala," she said, demanding that the government of Uganda release her husband.

BBC News has asked the Ugandan government for comment on the issue.

Besigye, 68, led the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) political party, contesting and losing four presidential elections against incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

"We his family and his lawyers demand to see him," his wife wrote on X.

"He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?"

Winnie Byanyima is a human rights advocate and executive director of Unaids, the joint UN programme which was set up to eradicate Aids.

Kizza Besigye used to be Museveni's personal doctor but he went on to become an opposition leader and has referred to leader of the east African country as a "dictator".

He has alleged that previous presidential elections were rigged - a claim denied by the government.

The opposition figure has been arrested on numerous occasions in the past.

On one occasion he was shot in the hand, on another he suffered eye injuries after being doused in pepper spray.

The authorities have accused him of provoking them, and he has been charged with inciting violence.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration

    Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals What Donald Trump Admitted In Private About Matt Gaetz

    The president-elect has confessed it “in discussions with people" about his attorney general pick, said The New York Times journalist.

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • Pressure is on to get Biden to fulfill a campaign promise before he leaves office

    Advocacy groups are pressuring Biden to fulfill a campaign promise and prevent President-elect Trump from initiating another series of executions.

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Trump: ‘No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!’

    President-elect Trump on Tuesday called for the Senate to stop confirming judges before he is sworn into office, amid a frantic effort from Democrats to confirm President Biden’s nominees. “The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door. Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold…

  • People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting

    I'm here to hear you out.

  • Barron Trump is a US citizen. Ending birthright citizenship won't change that | Fact check

    The repeal would cover future births and require at least one parent to be a citizen when a child is born. Neither would affect Barron Trump.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Putin’s Pals Are Freaking Out About Biden’s Bombshell Missile Move

    A jubilant mood in Russia, where the return of Donald Trump to the presidency was perceived as a prologue to Moscow’s triumph against Ukraine, has now been replaced with jittery anticipation in light of President Joe Biden’s reported approval for Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes against Russian military targets. State media’s talking heads initially dismissed the leak in the New York Times as a fake cooked up by “American propagandists.”

  • An Exotic Dancer Was Found in a Burnt Car with Bleach in Throat. More Than a Year Later, an Arrest Has Been Made

    Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona

  • 'How Dumb Is That?': Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Slaps Down 'Crazy' New Trump Plan

    Steele also said JD Vance has essentially been replaced by "surrogate VP" Elon Musk.

  • B.C. tenant faces legal and financial hurdles to reclaim rental suite after landlord locked her out

    A B.C. woman is fighting to reclaim her rental suite at a Lumby, B.C., motel after being locked out by her landlord in August, despite a court order and a ruling from the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) in her favour.Megan Wood, who had been living at the Ramshorn Motel, now faces both financial and legal challenges in enforcing the orders and regaining access to her home and belongings in Lumby, which is around 55 km northeast of Kelowna as the crow flies.Wood's case exposes gaps in tenancy re

  • On Trump's Cabinet Picks, McConnell Issues a Warning

    Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.

  • Human smuggler issued new Canadian passport after court ordered surrender of travel document

    The federal government issued a new passport to an admitted human smuggler after he was ordered to surrender the travel document as part of court-imposed release conditions, CBC News has learned. The new passport was discovered in June 2023 by RCMP investigators executing a search warrant at the Montreal home of Thesingarasan Rasiah during a probe targeting an international human smuggling network that Rasiah allegedly headed, according to court records obtained by CBC News. At the time, Rasiah

  • Transport Canada to increase screening for travellers to India

    Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says that, "out of an abundance of caution," her ministry will be increasing security measures for people travelling to India."Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India, Anand said in a news statement Monday evening.Passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."A government official tells CBC News the additional measures will be conducted by the Canadian

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Threatens to Kill Skydance-Paramount Deal Over CBS

    Incoming Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr threatened on Tuesday to upend Skydance’s planned merger with Paramount Global over CBS' refusal to release the transcript of its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Carr noted to Fox News host Dana Perino how the FCC gave broadcast networks “free access to a valuable public resource, the airwaves” in exchange that “they have to serve the public interest.” He then brought up a conservative watchdog’s complaint to the FCC over