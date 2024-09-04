'Ugly duckling' university building to become flats

Guild House was described as an "ugly duckling" at the planning meeting [Google]

Councillors have voted unanimously in favour of plans to turn a listed former university building into 138 flats.

Guild House, on Oundle Road, Peterborough, was formerly occupied by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and described as "an ugly duckling" at a meeting of the city council's planning committee.

Developer MJS/Lynchwood wants to convert and extend the building into 90 flats and build 48 new flats across four purpose-built apartment blocks, with 113 parking spaces and an extra storey of penthouse apartments.

The development, which offers no affordable housing, was approved at Tuesday's meeting, despite 78 objections, including concerns over parking and traffic.

'Good use of the site'

Built in 1962 for engineering firm Mitchell Construction, it was used as offices until ARU took over but sold last year for £4.18m.

At the meeting, developers assured councillors the "tired" looking building would get "a significant overhaul".

Nick Thulbourn, Labour councillor for Fletton and Woodston, raised several concerns and said the development "will have a significant impact" on the neighbourhood.

Chris Hogg, Liberal Democrat councillor for Fletton and Stanground, said he was not happy the developed lacked affordable housing, but understood officers had reviewed and worked closely with the developer and concluded the lack of financial viability for the scheme.

"It is still a good use of the site," he said.

Cambridgeshire Police indicated the site was located in a high-crime area.

Some members of the committee said they felt reassured that the developer had taken on board safety recommendations from the police, including dusk-to-dawn LED lights above all entrance doors for each apartment.

Wayne Fitzgerald, Conservative councillor for West ward, said he saw no "significant" impact of the development plans on the area.

