Uh oh! Campers watch in awe as tent floats away
This is the hilarious moment campers watched their tent get blown away by a gust of wind in Toutle, Washington on June 18. Luckily, the tent eventually landed and they were able to recover it.
This is the hilarious moment campers watched their tent get blown away by a gust of wind in Toutle, Washington on June 18. Luckily, the tent eventually landed and they were able to recover it.
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
The "Late Show" host issued a blunt reminder following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
"Sometimes, unintentional or even well-meaning comments from grandma and grandpa can 'create an environment where grandkids feel uncomfortable or insecure.'"
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
The actress wore the dress with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Christina and Josh Hall are getting a divorce. The former couple filed for a dissolution of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences” on July 15. Here's why.
If Joe Biden does leave the top of the ticket, Democrats will need to coalesce around a new presidential nominee almost immediately.
The teen's notice in the paper meets a California state law guideline
The black one-piece swimsuit reads, "I did not ask your opinion"
The three 11-year-olds just knew something was wrong when the man grabbed the child, recording him with their phones and confronting him.
"It's a good way to show others that it's okay to question things if you don't understand them."