Uh-Oh! Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump May Have Shaded Melania

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump’s Monday night conversation with Elon Musk was marred by technical problems early on, and then “only got weirder” from there.

The most bizarre moment might’ve been when Trump gushed over how Vice President Kamala Harris looked like “the most beautiful actress ever to live” in a drawing on the cover of Time magazine.

“Actually, she looks very much like our great first lady, Melania,” Trump said.

Colbert found that claim more than a little strange given how much Trump dislikes Harris.

He broke out his impression of Trump trying to explain that line.

“Look, what I’m saying is that, I hate this woman with every fiber of my being, reminds me...” he said, but couldn’t finish the line as the audience erupted.

“You know where I’m going,” he said.

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue: