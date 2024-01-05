UK accused of not doing enough to stop Channel migrant crossings

The United Kingdom is not sufficiently coordinating with French efforts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, a French report alleges. Britain has disputed the claims.

France’s Court of Accounts singles out what it calls the “uncertain effectiveness” of illegal migration policies, adding that France has struggled to develop operational cooperation arrangements" with the UK.

The court is in charge of auditing the use of public funds and is independent from the government and the parliament.

Its report, published Thursday, refers in particular to a joint intelligence unit created in 2020 to fight human smuggling and reduce the number of people risking their lives to cross the Channel.

In 2022 that unit helped to dismantle seven people-smuggling networks.

However the court found that the British have not been providing usable information on the departures of small boats, while giving very general, first-level information that has not been counter-checked.

Information on the nationality of migrants and the circumstances under which they arrive “appears to be very patchy", the report said.

“The relationship between France and the UK is therefore unbalanced in terms of information and intelligence exchange.”

