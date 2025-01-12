UK to go ‘all-in’ on AI as Starmer throws weight of Whitehall behind technology

Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

Sir Keir Starmer will throw the weight of Whitehall fully behind AI in a bid to boost growth.

The Prime Minister is set to unveil his Government’s AI Opportunity Action Plan on Monday as he seeks to make Britain a world leader in the sector.

He said: “The AI industry needs a Government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers.

“And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.”

Monday’s plan will take forward all 50 recommendations made by tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford, who was commissioned by Science Secretary Peter Kyle in July to come up with a plan to identify AI opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will see the Government create a series of AI “growth zones”, starting in Culham, Oxfordshire, where it will accelerate planning approvals for data centres and improve access to the energy grid.

The Government has also pledged to increase the UK’s compute capacity 20-fold by 2030, including by building a new supercomputer.

Even before being asked to formulate the plan, Mr Clifford had called for a significant increase in the UK’s computation power as a way of attracting AI investment.

The previous government had said it would support an exascale supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh, but the plans were shelved shortly after Labour came to power with the Government saying the Tories had failed to allocate any money to the project.

Construction of a new supercomputer, at a location yet to be decided, is expected to be funded in partnership with the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government will also create a national data library of public sector data that will be used to train AI models.

It is expected that NHS data would be included, with protections such as anonymisation, potentially sparking concern from privacy campaigners.

But Mr Kyle told The Times that the Government would “always be in control of data” and “never let anybody have free-range access to it”.

Rishi Sunak sits below a large sign reading 'AI Safety Summit hosted by the UK 1-2 November 2023'
Ministers said the previous government had been focused on AI safety alone, rather than the opportunities presented by the technology (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Clifford said: “This is a plan which puts us all-in – backing the potential of AI to grow our economy, improve lives for citizens and make us a global hub for AI investment and innovation.”

Arguing that embracing AI could boost GDP, ministers hope Monday’s announcement will bring some optimism amid headlines warning of sluggish growth, inflation and the rising cost of borrowing.

The Government is not just hoping to attract AI investment with its action plan, but also spur the adoption of the technology across Whitehall in a bid to improve productivity and cut costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Keir has personally written to Cabinet ministers ordering them to make driving AI adoption and growth in their departments a top priority.

New teams will be set up to pilot AI in the public sector and keep the UK at the cutting edge of emerging technology.

Alexander Iosad, director of government innovation at the Tony Blair Institute, welcomed the plan, saying AI could “help take care of drudgery in the public sector”, helping retain more staff who are currently “overwhelmed and overworked”.

He said: “AI is no longer an if, or even a when; it is here and it is urgent.

“The opportunities for Britain’s economy and our public services are too great for us to ignore.”

Ministers have billed the action plan as a sharp change from the approach of the previous government, which they say focused too much on safety and not enough on the opportunities AI provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Kyle said on Sunday that while safety must be the “first step”, and should not be “pitted against economic investment”, it had proved to be “the only step” under the Conservatives.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch, he added: “AI has the potential to change all of our lives but for too long we have been curious and often cautious bystanders to the change unfolding around us.

“With this plan, we become agents of that change.”

But as well as safety, the Government must grapple with competing demands of different sectors such as the creative industries.

Artists and media companies have complained that AI developers’ use of their material to train programmes such as Chat-GPT has infringed their copyright, and the Government is currently consulting on the issue.

Monday’s plan is also expected to set out the Government’s approach to building the infrastructure required to develop AI.

This includes building more data centres, something the Government has appeared to make a real focus for the UK, including by declaring them “critical national infrastructure” in September.

In addition, the Government will have to address the energy and water needs of the AI industry, with the technology requiring significant amounts of both to operate.

Under Monday’s plan, Mr Kyle and the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, will chair an AI Energy Council tasked with understanding the demands and challenges AI presents for energy companies.

Alongside Monday’s announcement, the Government revealed tech companies had committed a total of £14 billion of investment in AI infrastructure in the UK, expected to create 13,250 jobs.

This includes a £12 billion commitment from Vantage Data Centres, which is already building one of Europe’s largest data centres in Wales, and 2.5 billion dollars (£2 billion) from Nscale, including a contract to build the largest UK sovereign data centre at Loughton, in Essex, by 2026.

Shadow science secretary Alan Mak said: “Labour’s plan will not support the UK to become a tech and science superpower. They’re delivering analogue government in a digital age.

“Shaping a successful AI future requires investment, but in the six months leading up to this plan, Labour cut £1.3 billion in funding for Britain’s first next-generation supercomputer and AI research whilst imposing a national insurance jobs tax that will cost business in the digital sector £1.66 billion.

“AI does have the potential to transform public services, but Labour’s economic mismanagement and uninspiring plan will mean Britain is left behind.”

Latest Stories

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.

  • Stavridis says Trump’s plan for Greenland ‘not a crazy idea’

    James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…

  • GOP Rep Flamed for Call to Halt California Fire Aid As State Burns

    Ohio congressman Warren Davidson faced an intense backlash after insisting that federal disaster relief should be withheld from California until the state’s forestry management policies change. “No doubt we need to address fires, but the problem with California is forestry management,” the MAGA politician told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during a segment Friday. “All these things that they’re doing are making it far easier for fires to grow and spread and be huge.” “If they want the money, the

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • Danielle Smith visits Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visited Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, on Saturday. Smith confirmed the visit in a social media post Sunday morning, in which she said she and Trump had a 'friendly and constructive conversation.'Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7429358

  • Opinion - Trump can use Russia’s space program to end the war in Ukraine

    Trump could sweeten the deal by making Putin an offer he can’t refuse.

  • Italy releases Iranian citizen held on a US warrant over drone attack in Jordan

    ROME (AP) — Italy on Sunday released an Iranian citizen wanted by the U.S. over a drone attack in Jordan that killed three Americans a year ago, after the Italian justice minister asked a court to revoke his arrest.