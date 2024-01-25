UK aid cuts having ‘devastating’ impact on women’s health, MPs warn

Failures on funding commitments will lead to thousands of deaths, the report claims - James Manning/PA

The UK’s aid cuts have had a “devastating” impact on women’s health across the globe and will lead to thousands of deaths, MPs have warned.

Following the government’s decision to reduce foreign aid spending in 2020, budgets for international sexual and reproductive health projects supported by the UK have been reduced or cancelled, according to a report published by the cross-party International Development Committee.

The report found Foreign Office spending has halved on family planning and dropped by 37 per cent on reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health since 2019.

The consequences of this could be fatal, says the report. Previous estimates from MSI Reproductive Choices, a sexual health charity, indicate the cuts will lead to seven million unintended pregnancies, two million unsafe abortions, and 23,500 maternal deaths.

Sarah Champion, Labour chair of the International Development Committee, cited the United Nations which last year declared “the world is failing girls and women”, with equality and women’s rights “backsliding and decades of progress being lost”.



“The cuts have had a devastating impact on the Foreign Office’s work on sexual and reproductive health, and has damaged the UK’s reputation as a credible and serious partner [in the aid sector],” said Ms Champion.

After the government cut its foreign aid budget from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of GDP in 2020, multiple overseas programmes run and funded by Britain – from HIV clinics in Kenya to deforestation projects in Columbia – were scaled back or disbanded.

Specifically, the proportion of aid designated for sexual health and reproductive rights (SRHR) fell from £607 million to £297 million between 2019 and 2022.

The rapid reduction in spending led to existing project budgets being cut or cancelled with “little to no notice,” the International Development Committee said.

The UNFPA has been particularly affected, according to the report. The UN’s sexual health agency, which is the world’s largest provider of safe contraceptives for women in developing countries, was mainly funded by Britain before 2020.

But following the cuts, given with “less than a week’s notice,” access to contraceptives is expected to be limited for millions of women in countries including Afghanistan, Malawi, Nigeria, and Pakistan, Ms Champion said.

“The fact we are stepping away from our commitments emboldens other governments to do the same, and ultimately takes away the right for women and girls to have control over their own bodies,” she told The Telegraph.

Citing a report published last year by the Foreign Office, the Labour MP said Britain’s cuts will likely lead to the deaths of “thousands upon thousands” of women and girls in pregnancy or childbirth.

Ms Champion insisted it was “no good” the Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron recently declared the UK a global aid superpower “when we are failing on funding commitments, failing to set or achieve meaningful targets on sexual and reproductive health and rights – failing women, girls and marginalised groups the world over.”

The committee called on the Government to make a new commitment to women and girls and reinstate funding and targets.

“Our shared global sustainable development goals are stalled or going into reverse: we will not progress until the rights of women, girls and marginalised groups are prioritised and funded,” Ms Champion added.

The report said nearly 300,000 women died as a result of pregnancy and childbirth globally in 2020, with the vast majority in poorer countries, including 70 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

