UK airport chaos live updates: Ryanair boss calls for air traffic chief to resign over Gatwick flight delays

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats.

Mr O’Leary urged Martin Rolfe to step down and “allow someone competent” to take over after flights were disrupted at Gatwick Airport on Sunday due to “Nats staff shortages”.

Analysis of data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows 49 departures and 51 arrivals were cancelled on Sunday between 3pm and midnight, affecting more than 16,000 passengers.

“Ryanair again calls on UK Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe to step down and allow someone competent to run an efficient UK ATC service, which airlines and passengers are entitled to expect,” Mr O’Leary said.

“If he won’t go, then (new Transport Secretary) Louise Haigh should sack him.”

Around 3,500 passengers expecting to fly to or from London Gatwick on 20 flights on Monday morning have been grounded. Most are booked on easyJet, which cancelled its first flight of the day, to Ibiza, and six others including links to Naples and Nice.

Passengers were told the cause was “air-traffic control restrictions” outside the airline’s control.

Ryanair boss calls for air traffic control chief to resign

Full report: UK flight chaos continues with dozens more cancellations at Gatwick and Heathrow

What flights have been delayed or cancelled?

Simon Calder: Your best strategy if your British Airways flight is cancelled

Your best strategy if your British Airways flight is cancelled

Can you get cash compensation if your flight is cancelled or delayed?

You are due hundreds of pounds in compensation if the airline:

gives you less than 14 days’ notice of the cancellation and cannot find an alternative way to get you to your destination close to the original departure and arrival times, and

is responsible for the cancellation – ie it cannot plead “extraordinary circumstances” as causing the grounding of the flight.

The payment varies according to the length of the trip. There is also a slight variation depending on whether the flight starts in the UK or the EU. (After Brexit the UK retained largely identical legislation but with amounts in sterling, not euros).

Under 1,500km, for example London to Nice: £220 or €250

1,500-3,500km, such as Manchester-Malaga: £350 or €400

Above 3,500km, e g Birmingham-Dubai: £520 or €600

If the airline can get you to your destination within two/three/four hours respectively of the expected time, the compensation is halved.

What to do if an airline says it can’t deliver an alternative flight today

If the cancelling carrier does not carry out its duty to rebook you as soon as possible, or you find it impossible to contact the airline, you can make your own arrangements in the expectation that reasonable costs will be refunded.

That means booking the cheapest alternative ticket possible, staying in a budget hotel if there is one, etc. You must keep all your receipts, of course. If the alternative travel is expensive (eg only business class is available) you will need to be able to show evidence of that – such as screenshotss showing the limited availability.

Air passenger compensation: What are your rights when a flight goes wrong?

The rules are tangled and depend on where your flight begins and the airline involved. Sometimes you may be entitled to a hotel room, all meals and hundreds of pounds in cash; in other circumstances you may just have to put a dismal aviation episode down to expensive experience, and see if your travel insurer can help.

For flights from the UK and EU airports (as well as those in the wider EEA), European air passengers’ rights rules prevail. These were introduced in 2006 and are known as EC261. They were devised to require airlines to do the right thing for their passengers.

They specify the care and compensation you can expect when you are denied boarding despite showing up on time, or when your plane is delayed or cancelled.

Whatever the cause of a cancellation, and regardless of the amount of notice that is given, you can insist upon replacement transport: the airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible if that is what you want.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that means if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.

Air-navigation provider Nats says it is trying to ‘keep disruption to a minimum’

Gatwick control tower is run by the air-navigation provider Nats, which said on Sunday night it was trying to “keep disruption to a minimum”.

A spokesperson said: “Temporary air-traffic restrictions are currently in place at London Gatwick Airport in order to maintain safety. These restrictions are due to short-notice staff absence at the air traffic control tower and in addition to existing restrictions already in place due to adverse weather across UK and Europe.

“We expect all restrictions to be lifted by the end of the day.”

But as cancellations continued into Monday, Ryanair once again called for the resignation of Martin Rolfe, chief executive of Nats.

EasyJet: ‘We are sorry for the inconvenience caused'

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Nats air-traffic control staffing shortages at Gatwick led to a significantly reduced flow rate being imposed on all airlines today which is resulting in flights to and from Gatwick airport being subject to disruption including some cancellations.

“We are extremely disappointed that customers are once again being impacted by this and while this is outside of our control, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption and have notified those on cancelled flights of their options to rebook or receive a refund and are providing hotel accommodation and meals where required.”

Nearly 50 departures and 51 arrivals were cancelled on Sunday from Gatwick

Gatwick flights have frequently been disrupted due to ATC staffing issues.

Analysis of data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows 49 departures and 51 arrivals were cancelled on Sunday between 3pm and midnight, affecting more than 16,000 passengers.

Many other flights were delayed.

Full report: UK flight chaos continues with dozens more cancellations at Gatwick and Heathrow

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder reports:

Flight chaos continues with dozens more cancellations at Gatwick and Heathrow

What flights have been delayed or cancelled?

Around 3,500 passengers expecting to fly to or from London Gatwick on 20 flights on Monday morning have been grounded.

Most are booked on EasyJet, which cancelled its first flight of the day, to Ibiza, and six others including links to Naples and Nice.

Passengers were told the cause was “air-traffic control restrictions” and outside the airline’s control.

The cancellations are in addition to 64 flights grounded by easyJet on Sunday due to short-notice staff shortage in Gatwick’s control tower.

EasyJet said on Sunday evening that it was “extremely disappointed that customers are once again being impacted by this”.

In terms of the sheer scale of disruption over one of the busiest weekends of the year, British Airways passengers trying to fly to or from London Heathrow have been worst affected.

Between Friday and Sunday BA cancelled 240 flights, affecting around 40,000 passengers. On Monday the airline had grounded a further eight departures and arrivals at Heathrow, plus six at Gatwick.

Ryanair boss calls for air traffic control chief to resign

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats.

Mr O’Leary urged Martin Rolfe to step down and “allow someone competent” to take over after flights were disrupted at Gatwick Airport on Sunday due to “Nats staff shortages”.

Mr O’Leary said: “UK Nats staff shortages caused multiple flight delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport yesterday, Sunday September 8.

“This is the latest in a long line of cock-ups by UK Nats, which has yet again disrupted multiple flights and thousands of passengers at Gatwick. Airlines and passengers deserve better.

“Ryanair again calls on UK Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe to step down and allow someone competent to run an efficient UK ATC service, which airlines and passengers are entitled to expect.

“If he won’t go, then (new Transport Secretary) Louise Haigh should sack him.”

