UK among 40 nations ‘strongly’ condemning attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

John Besley
·2 min read

The UK is among 40 nations “strongly” condemning attacks on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Israeli troops fired on UN headquarters in southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers for the second time in as many days.

On Saturday, it was reported by the United Nations that another peacekeeper was injured by gunfire in the country’s south.

A joint statement, co-signed by the UK and posted to the X account of the Polish UN mission on Saturday, said attacks on peacekeepers “must stop immediately”.

The statement said: “As the countries contributors to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) we reaffirm our full support for Unifil’s mission and activities, whose principal aim is to bring stabilisation and lasting peace in South Lebanon as well as in the Middle East, in line with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“We consider Unifil’s role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region.

“We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the Unifil peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated.”

The statement continued: “We urge the parties of the conflict to respect Unifil’s presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times so that they can continue to implement its mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region.

“We reiterate our commitment to multilateral cooperation with the UN at its core. We call for respect for the international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations as well as the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

Ireland, France and Sri Lanka are among the other co-signatories to the statement.

