Which UK basketball players are out against Tennessee? Latest updates from Rupp Arena.

For the 21st time this season, the Kentucky men’s basketball team will play at less than full strength.

The Wildcats — who are still yet to play a game with all players available during the 2023-24 season — will be missing freshman guard D.J. Wagner for Saturday night’s critical home game against No. 5 Tennessee.

Wagner, who is averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists per game this season, will miss a second straight contest due to an ankle injury. Wagner also missed Wednesday’s home loss to Florida with an ankle injury.

Kentucky is 0-2 this season without Wagner: In addition to the Florida loss, UK also suffered a shocking home loss to UNC Wilmington in early December with Wagner unable to play due to an ankle injury.

Wagner didn’t take part in any pregame warmups ahead of Saturday’s game against the Volunteers.

During a pregame interview on UK radio, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said he expects Wagner to still be out a few more days.

Freshman Justin Edwards will play for Kentucky against the Volunteers.

Edwards suffered a leg injury in practice last week that prevented him from starting in UK’s road win at Arkansas on Jan. 27, and that kept him from playing entirely on Wednesday.

During a Friday afternoon media session with reporters, Edwards said he is dealing with a quad injury. Edwards told reporters he planned to practice Friday and continue recovery efforts in the hope of playing against Tennessee.

Edwards took to the Rupp Arena floor nearly two hours before tipoff Saturday night and went through his usual pregame routine.

Saturday’s game will carry a bit of extra importance for Edwards: The 6-foot-8 freshman spurned Tennessee, among other schools, in the recruiting process to attend Kentucky.

Calipari also said on pregame radio that freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic would only be available in an emergency due to illness. Ivisic didn’t practice with the Wildcats on Friday.

The 7-foot-2 Croatian big man has played in four games for the Cats since making his college basketball debut in a Jan. 20 home win over Georgia.

Kentucky continues to navigate roster uncertainty this season

It’s not a surprise that Kentucky won’t be at full strength for the Tennessee game.

First off, it’s been that way all season long for the Cats. Secondly, UK head coach John Calipari said following Wednesday’s loss to Florida that he wasn’t sure if UK would be completely healthy for Saturday’s rivalry game.

“I don’t know about if we will have a full roster,” Calipari said. “But, you know, we have got no choice... We just have to get healthy and have a full roster.”

That, obviously, is easier said than done.

Entering Saturday night’s game, only three Wildcats (fifth-years Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell and freshman Reed Sheppard) have played in all 20 games this season.

How does UK continue to deal with having so many players bounce in and out of the lineup?

“I think it’s exciting that we have depth,” UK assistant coach Chuck Martin said earlier this week. “I think other teams around the country, they don’t have the depth that we have … When we get that full roster, it allows us to have different rotations, it maybe allows us to be more aggressive defensively. Knowing that if we have a guy get in foul trouble, we have the depth to sub a guy in.”