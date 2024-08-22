UK business activity hits four-month high as cost pressures ease

Alex Daniel, PA Business Reporter
·2 min read

Activity across the UK’s private sector grew to a four-month high in August, propped up by a “robust upturn” in new business, according to indicative data.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 53.4 in August, up from 52.8 in July.

It came in ahead of expectations of economists who had pencilled in a reading of 52.9 for the latest survey.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score below 50 indicates activity is contracting, while any score above means it is growing.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “August is witnessing a welcome combination of stronger economic growth, improved job creation and lower inflation, according to provisional PMI survey data.”

Inflationary pressures eased across the private sector, with input costs rising at the slowest pace since January 2021, mainly driven by cost pressures softening in the services sector.

Both the manufacturing and service sectors reported output growth and new jobs amid a more optimistic business environment than earlier this year.

Survey respondents said more upbeat assessments of the domestic economic outlook of late had spurred efforts to boost business capacity.

The rate of employment growth was its fastest since June 2023, as “resilient demand conditions” contributed to an uplift in hiring.

Mr Williamson continued: “Both manufacturing and service sectors are reporting solid output growth and increased job gains as business confidence remains elevated by historical standards.

“Although GDP growth looks set to weaken in the third quarter compared to the impressive gains seen in the first half of the year, the PMI is indicative of the economy expanding at a reasonably solid quarterly rate of around 0.3%.

“Inflationary pressures have meanwhile moderated further in August, including notably in the service sector, which has been a key area of concern for the Bank of England.

“The latest survey data therefore help lower the bar for further interest rate cuts, although the still-elevated nature of inflation in the service sector suggests that policymakers will move cautiously.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • TD Bank Group takes US$2.6B provision in Q3 on anti-money laundering investigation

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it has taken a US$2.6-billion provision in its third-quarter results related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program.

  • Chip war: China is 5 years behind global leading-edge production, report says

    China lags global leaders by five years in commercial manufacturing of advanced logic chips and continues to fall behind in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, although Chinese companies have made progress in other areas, according to a new report. In leading-edge logic chip manufacturing, top players, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), are about five years more technologically advanced than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's

  • I’m 53 and can retire next year — but my husband needs to work until 65. Should I feel guilty for retiring early?

    Only 11% of couples retire together.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 54, a Nurse With $1 Million and a $7k Pension - Am I Ready to Retire?

    I'm 54 with 26 years of service as a nurse. We go by the rule of 80 (your age plus years of service = 80) on our retirement plan. It will cover my health insurance. My pension will be around $7,000 per month minus taxes. I have a combined $750,000 in a 403(b) and Roth […] The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 54-Year-Old Nurse With $1 Million in Assets and a $7k Monthly Pension. Can I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.

  • China opens tit-for-tat trade probe into EU dairy products day after bloc's EV tariff move

    China on Wednesday announced an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products produced in the European Union - the latest move in retaliation to the bloc's tariff increases on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). The products under investigation include fresh and processed cheese, as well as uncondensed milk and cream without added sugar or other sweeteners, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom). The decision came after the EU revised down countervailing duties on some Chinese EV

  • EU slashes planned tariff on Tesla's China-made EVs to 9%

    STORY: The European Commission made changes to its duties on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles on Tuesday (August 20).It means Tesla is set to get a reduced tariff on its China-built cars exported to the European Union.The revisions are part of draft findings issued by the bloc's authorities in the highest profile EU investigation of alleged Chinese subsidies.The Commission says the proposed tariffs are needed to level the playing field and counter what it says are unfair subsidies.It set a new reduced rate of 9% for Tesla, lower than the 20.8% it had indicated in July. Tesla had requested a recalculation of its rate, to be based on the specific subsidies the company had received. The Commission said Tuesday it had verified the U.S. company received fewer subsidies from the Chinese government compared to the country's EV makers Brussels had investigated.It said it still believed Chinese EV production had benefited from extensive subsidies and proposed final duties of up to 36.3%. .It is slightly lower the maximum provisional duty of 37.6% it set in July for companies that did not cooperate with the EU's anti-subsidy investigation.Tesla was among the companies classed as cooperating with the investigation.The Commission said the three companies it had sampled would each receive slightly lower provisional duties. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD now has a rate of 17.0%.While Geely has 19.3% and SAIC is the highest at 36.3%.The planned tariffs are a draft of what could become the EU's final measure on Chinese-made EVs once its investigation finishes in about two months.The proposed final duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 states. China has launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization.The Commission has estimated Chinese brands' share of the EU market has risen to 8% from below 1% in 2019 and could reach 15% next year. It further says prices are typically a fifth below those of EU-made models.

  • EU Slashes Proposed Tariffs on Tesla's China-Made EVs

    The European Commission has finalized its anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, imposing tariffs on imports but offering Tesla a significantly reduced rate.

  • I worked at Google for almost a decade. Its problem is bureaucracy — not hybrid working.

    Jordan Thibodeau, who worked at Google for nearly a decade, says red tape is behind the company's issues — contrary to Eric Schmidt's recent comments.

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

  • ByteDance's low-profile founders donate US$28 million to alma mater Nankai University

    The billionaire co-founders of TikTok owner ByteDance, Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo, have made a joint donation to their alma mater Nankai University, in a rare public move by the young entrepreneurs who have kept a low profile in recent years. Zhang and Liang, both alumni from the class of 2001, jointly donated 200 million yuan (US$28 million) to the Tianjin-based university on Wednesday to support the school's mathematical research and talent cultivation, according to a statement published by t

  • ‘I lost so much’: California Home Depot fired 70-year-old woman who processed $5K in fraudulent transactions — now she’s suing

    She’s accusing the retailer of wrongful termination and age discrimination.

  • Warren Buffett Reduces Stake in Bank of America

    On August 19, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a significant adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). The transaction involved the sale of 13,968,943 shares at a price of $39.42 each. Following this sale, the firm still holds a substantial number of shares, totaling 928,460,939, which represents 11.97% of the company's outstanding shares and 13.1% of the firm's total portfolio.

  • Todd Hiett asks court to block corporation commissioner from interfering in investigation

    Todd Hiett asks court to block corporation commissioner from interfering in investigation

  • India flags concerns with Disney-Reliance merger

    STORY: The proposed merger between the media assets of Walt Disney and Indian-owned Reliance Industries may have just been thrown a monkey wrench.An initial assessment by India's antitrust body of the proposed $8.5 billion deal has concluded that it could harm competition due to both parties' power over cricket broadcast rights.That's according to four sources who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.It is the biggest setback so far for the planned Disney-Reliance merger, which aims to create India's biggest entertainment player. The combined company, which would be majority owned by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, would compete with Sony, Zee Entertainment, Netflix and Amazon, offering a combined 120 TV channels and two streaming services.It would also have lucrative rights, worth billions of dollars, to broadcast cricket on TV and streaming platforms.That's prompted the Competition Commission of India, or CCI, to privately warn Disney and Reliance that their grip on India's favorite sport may be too tight, raising fears over pricing power and the combined company's potential sway over advertisers.Cricket has a fanatical following in India, the world's most populous country with an estimated 1.4 billion people.The CCI has asked both companies to explain within 30 days why it should not order an investigation.Reliance, Disney and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Chinese cement firms look for boom in African construction to make up for woes at home

    Chinese cement makers are looking to growth potential in Africa to make up for a shrinking domestic market amid a protracted property crisis and slow economic recovery at home. Thanks to its investment in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mozambique, major cement producer West China Cement Limited said its African operation was the major contributor of profits to the overall business last year. "High quality development in Africa will be a major focus in 2024 and beyond,"

  • China says it would defend itself against EU tariffs on EVs

    The Chinese government said on Wednesday that it would take "all necessary measures" to defend itself against European Union tariffs against its electric vehicle industry that were proposed earlier this week.

  • Gen Xers are nearing retirement. Here’s why many are more at risk of running short of money than younger colleagues

    A recent analysis by Morningstar’s Center for Retirement and Policy Studies projects that 45% of US households run the risk of falling short financially if they retire at 65 — or 54%, if they retire at 62.

  • 6 Ways To Add $100K to Your Retirement Savings, According to Financial Experts

    It's no secret that saving for retirement has become problematic for many Americans lately. Inflation, combined with soaring rates, have taken a toll on wallets and left little to set aside for later...

  • Ford to shift EV strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    DETROIT (AP) — Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. The company says all will cost less, have longer range and be profitable before taxes within a year of reaching showrooms.