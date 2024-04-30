UK businesses: how will you be affected by the new Brexit food checks?

Guardian community team
·1 min read
<span>Freight trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) parked at the Sevington inland border facility, near Ashford in Kent.</span><span>Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Freight trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) parked at the Sevington inland border facility, near Ashford in Kent.Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

From Tuesday, products such as cheeses and meats imported into the UK from the EU will be physically checked at the border as part of post-Brexit control checks.

The changes, known as the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM), requires all imports of medium and high risk products, which include meat and dairy and the majority of plants, to be sent with export health certificates.

We would like to know what impact – if any – the changes will have on your business? How might it affect the products you offer? What effect might it have on your suppliers? We are also interested in hearing from consumers and if they have experienced any changes.

Callout

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist kicks bison, bison hits back

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • 16-Year-Old Child of Billionaire Slack Co-Founder Found Alive in San Francisco Days After Going Missing

    Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago

  • Police confirm deaths in crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

    Durham police say an alleged robbery suspect caused a multi-vehicle collision that led to "fatalities" on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday after the person allegedly drove onto the road in the wrong direction.Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss, a spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, said police were called to a robbery in the area of Green Road and Highway 2 in Clarington, Ont. at about 7:50 p.m."The suspect fled in a vehicle which was pursed by police," Bortoloss said."During the pursuit, the sus

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Toronto man pleads guilty to helping criminal organization tied to murder of Hamilton real estate agent

    When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Prop Their Sons on Their Shoulders in Sweet Photo: 'Every Day Is Father's Day'

    Cohen is dad to son Ben and daughter Lucy while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt and Sebastian

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Fishing trip turns deadly when man pulls gun, shoots fishing buddy, Florida cops say

    A body was recovered from the water, officials say.

  • Arrest made in White Rock, B.C., waterfront homicide case

    Homicide investigators have announced a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing along the White Rock, B.C., promenade last week.Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was fatally stabbed along the waterfront on Tuesday night, in what was the second stabbing in the area in three days.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with the stabbing.IHIT said they arrested the man with the assistance o

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • Penny Boudreau granted more passes from prison 16 years after killing daughter

    A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • Ontario warrant for N.L. HVAC company owner active but not acted on

    A warrant of committal remains active for a St. John's-area businessman who was sentenced to jail in Ontario for his previous business dealings.But Raymond Kalonga hasn't been taken into custody. Kalonga, 36, was sentenced on Feb. 29 in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom to 525 days in jail and a $525,000 fine for engaging in unfair practices under the Consumer Protection Act in that province.Those offences were in relation to his previous company, Canadian Standard Home Services.Kalonga, who later ow

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • Police charge 3rd teen with murder in stabbing outside Halifax mall

    Halifax police have charged a third teen with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, who was stabbed last week in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre.Police said Monday that a 16-year-old, who officers had arrested shortly after the killing but later released, had been arrested again.He appeared in youth court Monday afternoon and will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance on May 13. He was ordered not to have any contact with the two other tee

  • Survivor of Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, 10, Is 'Surrounded by Love’ in Aftermath of Horror

    Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home

  • Brother shoots and kills sister while aiming for a different woman, Texas cops say

    Police said the man was aiming for the woman his sister was fighting with at a Houston gas station.

  • Family of man killed on the job in Windsor, Ont., reminded of workplace safety 'every day'

    The family of a man who died while on the job in Windsor, Ont., is fighting to keep his memory alive, and the dangers surrounding his death.Claudio Cardoso, 36, was crushed by a steel rack that hadn't been properly secured on a forklift in January 2009.His wife Veronica, and their two teenage sons, spoke during a Sunday ceremony to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured at work."Now they are also in the workforce," she said of her sons, who were both young children at th