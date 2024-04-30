UK businesses: how will you be affected by the new Brexit food checks?

From Tuesday, products such as cheeses and meats imported into the UK from the EU will be physically checked at the border as part of post-Brexit control checks.

The changes, known as the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM), requires all imports of medium and high risk products, which include meat and dairy and the majority of plants, to be sent with export health certificates.

We would like to know what impact – if any – the changes will have on your business? How might it affect the products you offer? What effect might it have on your suppliers? We are also interested in hearing from consumers and if they have experienced any changes.

