UK cabinet set to discuss possible strikes on Houthi rebels

Photograph: Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown copyright/PA

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet was due to meet on Thursday evening amid expectations of UK involvement in imminent military strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

Ministers were scheduled to join a video call at 7.45pm, which was expected to discuss the UK response to recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea, including a barrage of rockets, drones and cruise missiles apparently fired at western warships on Tuesday.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said further attacks by the Yemeni rebels on international shipping could prompt a western military response. Any UK strikes are expected to involve US forces.

Speaking on Wednesday, Grant Shapps, the British defence secretary, told reporters at a press briefing to “watch this space” regarding British action in the Red Sea, and accused Iran of helping the Houthis with intelligence and surveillance.

In a statement released before the briefing, Shapps said: “The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences.”

The US, UK and 10 other western countries have made a joint declaration warning the Houthis of consequences in the event of continued attacks against merchant shipping in the southern Red Sea.

Shapps said the missile and drone attack had represented an escalation. He said a British destroyer, HMS Diamond, shot down seven Iranian-designed drones and he indicated the vessel had been “potentially” targeted by the Houthis.

Since Tuesday’s incident and the comments by Shapps, Downing Street has faced repeated questions about whether and when the UK might make a response.

UK military action is traditionally followed by a statement to parliament. However, the House of Commons finished its business for the week on Thursday afternoon, and if Sunak or Shapps did choose to address MPs, there would be a risk of many not being able to attend.

The Liberal Democrats said MPs should be recalled. Layla Moran, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said: “If the UK plans to take military action, it’s vital there is a vote in parliament. The prime minister must make arrangements for a recall of parliament if strikes are planned before Monday.”