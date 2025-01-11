UK and China selling new economic relationship as a win-win - but it's complicated

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

The UK has laid out a new economic relationship with China, and to use one of China's favourite phrases, both countries are selling it as a "win-win" situation.

It's a significant development in restoring ties between the countries. The relationship has been beset by years of tension and suspicion. Both sides want to get it back on track.

China delivered a warm welcome for the chancellor.

Rachel Reeves was shuttled from a Beijing Brompton bike shop, to the Great Hall of the People and on to a state guest house.

China's vice premier He Lifeng said: "The outcomes we have agreed today represent pragmatic co-operation in action."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pragmatic. There is that word again.

Chancellor Reeves uttered it four times in her closing statement.

China is all for pragmatism, it's one of the government's favourite words.

It wants to show it is open for business and that its bilateral relationship with the UK is sound.

This trip is also symbolic for China. It still trades with Russia and is in competition with the US, so it wants to make it clear that it has friends in the West as well.

China regards it as a positive sign the UK has not sided with the US and European Union in applying tariffs to Chinese-made electric vehicles, solar panels and electric batteries.

However, if US president-elect Donald Trump escalates trade tensions with China, the UK may feel more pressure to side with the US.

Read more:
Make no mistake - Reeves' trip to China is a very big deal
Musk could act as middleman between China and Trump

Despite the bonhomie, China is still likely to view these British overtures with caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a decade the relationship has swung from its heyday of a so-called "golden era" to one characterised by growing concern about China's role in the world.

There are complicated issues between the countries including alleged spying, cyberattacks, tension over Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea and China's support for Russia's defence industrial base.

When it comes to China the challenge for the UK is that it wants to have it both ways, carrying out trade while talking tough on difficult issues.

How the UK navigates its "let's get down to business" policy in a complicated geopolitical environment will require the utmost diplomacy.

Latest Stories

  • Russia is feeling the full impact of sanctions and the strain could force an end to the war this year, think tank says

    After three years of war, strict sanctions, and dwindling oil prices, the odds are stacked against the Kremlin in 2025, a think tank fellow argues.

  • US announces $25m reward for arrest of Venezuela's Maduro

    The increased reward was announced on the day Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term as president.

  • Iran holds military drills as it faces rising economic pressures and Trump's return

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is reeling from a cratering economy and stinging military setbacks across its sphere of influence in the Middle East. Its bad times are likely to get worse once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House with his policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran.

  • Kremlin welcomes the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Putin

    The Kremlin has welcomed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior Moscow official said Friday.

  • Exclusive-Western powers warn Syria over foreign jihadists in army, sources say

    U.S., French and German envoys have warned Syria's new Islamist rulers that their appointment of foreign jihadists to senior military posts is a security concern and bad for their image as they try to forge ties with foreign states, two sources familiar with the matter said. The warning from the U.S., part of Western efforts to get Syria's new leaders to reconsider the move, was delivered in a meeting between U.S. envoy Daniel Rubinstein and Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday at the presidential palace overlooking Damascus, a U.S. official said.

  • Britain's Treasury chief is heading to China to revive suspended economic and financial talks

    LONDON (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief is travelling to China this weekend in a bid to boost economic and financial cooperation between the countries, as the U.K.'s Labour government seeks to reset strained ties with Beijing.

  • China pressures EU for talks to resolve 'unfair' trade barriers

    Beijing has accused the European Union of imposing unfair "trade and investment barriers", but has refrained from immediate retaliation as the two sides continue talks to resolve the dispute. China's Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday that it had concluded the EU's recent investigations into Chinese enterprises under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation were "unfair and non-transparent". Brussels launched an investigation to determine whether Chinese government subsidies were undermining compet

  • Opinion - A Trump playbook for ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

    At this late hour, the United States cannot afford more diplomacy on Tehran’s terms.

  • Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions.

  • NATO needs to focus on southern flank to counter Russia, Italy says

    NATO needs a stronger focus on the south and Africa, Italy's prime minister told a news conference on Thursday, saying Russia might boost its presence in eastern Libya after the collapse of its allied regime in Syria. The ousting of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, where the Kremlin operates an airbase and a naval facility, has created uncertainty over Russian influence in the Middle East and Mediterranean.

  • Opinion - The risk of nuclear war continues to rise

    As the world became more dangerous in 2024, the use of its most dangerous weapons has become more likely.

  • Opinion - Is Turkey a threat to Israel?

    The new Syrian regime’s future orientation certainly is a cause for Israeli concern.

  • Syria's road ahead: How transport infrastructure could be the key to stability

    Turkey has a major role in Syria's reconstruction, and transport investments like railway links are on the agenda although Gulf money may prove vital.View on euronews

  • Will Donald Trump's return to power deepen divisions between Canada and China?

    Donald Trump's return to the White House is expected to create new challenges in Canada's relationship with China. Regardless of who forms the next government after this year's election, where the opposition Conservatives are strongly favoured to win, the country is likely to fall in line with Trump's position on major trade and security issues while treading a careful line between the two superpowers, according to observers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced he was stepping down on M

  • China courts African allies as tensions with Europe, US deepen

    China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is on a week-long trip to visit four countries in Africa, at a time of growing tensions between Beijing and the European Union, and an uncertain future for China-US relations on the eve of the second Trump presidency. Maintaining a 35-year tradition which sees China's top diplomat visit Africa on the first overseas trip of the year, Wang Yi – who is also a member of the all-powerful Standing Committee of China's Communist Party – will this week visit Namibia, t

  • Israel identifies body of hostage recovered from Gaza, days after father’s remains were found

    The Israeli military said Friday it had identified the body of a hostage recovered from a tunnel in southern Gaza as the son of Yosef Al-Ziyadnah, a hostage whose body was recovered earlier this week.

  • Turkey Set to Boycott Davos For Second Year Over War in Gaza

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will extend the country’s Gaza war-related boycott of the World Economic Forum in Davos for another year, with top economic officials set to skip this month’s gathering.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to O

  • Reeves says fiscal rules ‘non-negotiable’ during bid to boost ties with China

    The Chancellor called for more UK-China investment, but said this must not come at the price of national security.

  • US imposes new Russia sanctions, hoping to reduce oil sales to China, India

    The US announced unprecedented sanctions on Russia's energy industry on Friday in its latest effort to squeeze the revenue that the Kremlin needs to bankroll its war machine in Ukraine. The sweeping sanctions came one day after US President Joe Biden unveiled US$500 million in additional military support for Ukraine, including air defence missiles, air-to-ground munitions, and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets. Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas - two of Russia's most significant oil producer

  • Two men are vying to be inaugurated as Venezuela’s president this week. Here’s what we know

    Venezuela is set to inaugurate a head of state on Friday – but there are still two men claiming to be the nation’s rightful president.