UK condemns reports Russia has used North Korean missiles in Ukraine

The UK has condemned reports that Russia used North Korean missiles in Ukraine, and urged Pyongyang to cease the supply.

The White House claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces are using ballistic weapons supplied by North Korea, citing newly declassified intelligence.

The UK Foreign Office condemned reports of the links between the Kremlin and Kim Jong Un’s regime, and describing it as a sign of Russia’s “desperation” and a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Moscow has previously denied collaboration with North Korea when accused by the US of sourcing weapons from the east Asian nation.

But the US has now shared intelligence details of Russia’s procurement of the missiles, which it claims have been launched on two occasions in recent weeks.

Moscow is said to be using North Korean missiles (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The UK strongly condemns Russia’s decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.

“We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia.

“Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine.

“This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation.

“Furthermore, this activity is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, which Russia supported as a permanent member.”

They added: “Any support for North Korea’s own illegal weapons programmes risks significantly undermining the UN’s long standing commitment to security, and further destabilising the region.

“North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The condemnation from the UK follows a briefing from the US’s national security council spokesman, John Kirby.

He told reporters that the White House would be raising the matter with the UN Security Council.