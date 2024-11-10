UK could be spared from Trump’s tariffs because of Brexit, says US governor

The UK could be spared from Donald Trump’s tariffs raise because of Brexit, a US governor has said.

Trump has said he wants to raise tariffs on goods from around the world by 10 percent, rising to 60 percent on goods from China, as part of his plan to protect US industries.

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy believes the UK could be exempt because of Brexit.

Speaking to Sky News on Saturday (9 November), he said: “I have a gut feeling that he looks at the UK’s move out of the European Union, which by the way I have to say was a huge mistake from my perspective, but from his perspective I think its’ ‘These guys have the courage to pull out of this big bureaucratic blob and I Donald Trump have some sympathy with the renegade who does that’ and I think that’s a card that can be played.”