UK counter-terror officers helping Gibraltar police investigate death of Telegraph journalist David Knowles

David Knowles died at the age of 32 while in Gibraltar (YouTube)

UK counter-terror police are assisting officers in Gibraltar over the sudden death of Telegraph journalist David Knowles.

Mr Knowles, 32, was the host of the successful Ukraine: The Latest podcast and died on Sunday while on holiday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Royal Gibraltar Police said they were were “investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of David Knowles.”

They added: “A policing mutual aid request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.

“Following the RGP's mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.”

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Thursday.

Mr Knowles has worked at The Telegraph since 2020, first as deputy head of social media and then head of social media until June 2023 when he became head of audio development.

In August last year Mr Knowles, along with fellow Telegraph journalists Colin Freeman and Francis Dearnley, were added to Russia’s list of people banned from entering the country because of their work on the Ukraine war podcast.

A Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson said: “A request to UK Policing was received from the Royal Gibraltar Police to assist with an investigation into a sudden death of a British national in Gibraltar on 8 September.

“Due to the existing capability and experience of dealing with international enquiries, support to the RGP is being provided by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing.

“Primacy for the investigation remains with RGP and any further enquiries in relation to this should be directed to them.”

A spokesman for Mr Knowles's family told the Telegraph: "We note the statement from the Royal Gibraltar Police today about David, particularly the assertion that 'there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death'."