Use expired ID to get to UK, says minister in charge of flawed eVisas

The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines struggling to identify documents over the new year.

The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines struggling to identify documents over the new year. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Passengers will be allowed to use expired identity documents to travel to the UK because of flaws in the eVisa system, a minister has told the Guardian.

Seema Malhotra, the migration and citizenship minister, said the government had postponed a planned full shift to the new digital immigration system amid “real fear” of another Windrush-style scandal among minority communities.

It follows complaints from eVisa applicants who have failed to gain access to the new digital immigration system so they can demonstrate they have a right to return to their homes in the UK.

Most physical documentation proving the right to remain in the UK, such as biometric residence permits, will no longer be valid as proof of residency from 31 December.

It is understood that hundreds of UK residents have struggled to access the system from abroad and so cannot return to their homes, Home Office insiders said. Migrant workers have complained that without an eVisa, they could not access employment or housing.

Malhotra said: “I have heard a range of concerns, including that the move to eVisas might negatively impact the vulnerable and elderly, leaving them unable to demonstrate their rights. I know that international travel is also a particular point of concern ahead of the festive period.

“I have therefore brought in changes to reflect these concerns … this includes working with airlines to allow biometric residence permits or EU settlement scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards that expire on or after 31 December to be accepted as valid evidence of permission to travel until 31 March 2025.”

Malhotra, who represents the multicultural seat of Feltham and Heston, said there were concerns that without access to eVisas, migrant communities could be locked out of their rights.

The new Labour government committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush.

Malhotra said: “For migrant communities, there is the real fear of something going wrong with Home Office systems and the ongoing impact when it does on every aspect of your life. That’s why we’ve been so focused on listening.”

The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines attempting to identify documents over the new year. It is understood that hundreds of UK residents have struggled to access the eVisa system, Home Office insiders said.

The Home Office has been issuing eVisas for several years – including the EU settlement scheme (EUSS) after Brexit, skilled work visas, and for Hongkongers applying for the British national (overseas) visa.

Paper documents were supposed to be completely phased out and replaced from 1 January. The Home Office ceased to issue physical biometric residence permits on 31 October 2024. Employees holding physical permits were required to register for an eVisa before the end of the year.

The last government in April announced the plan for a full rollout of eVisas starting on New Year’s Day. Tom Pursglove, the then Tory minister for legal migration, said it would “ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study, strengthening border security and preventing abuse of the immigration system”.

Malhotra said problems in the system were exacerbated by the plan to launch the rollout on New Year’s Day, when so many people would be travelling and there is an international public holiday.

“I still find it staggering that the Tories chose 1 January to roll out the biggest change to immigration documents for a generation on an international public holiday – risking a cliff-edge, when hardly anyone is working,” she said.

Andreea Dumitrache, the chief executive of the3million, the largest grassroots group representing EU citizens in the UK, welcomed the development but warned that there could still be travel chaos over the new year.

“The Home Office has a mammoth task ahead. To avoid travel chaos, they need to deliver an exceptionally well-organised and resourced communication campaign to get airlines to accept expired documents, worldwide,” she said.

“It cannot be left to people to convince carriers to let them travel. It’s clear the current system is not fit for purpose.”