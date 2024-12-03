Use expired ID to get to UK, says minister in charge of flawed eVisas

Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor
·3 min read
<span>The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines struggling to identify documents over the new year.</span><span>Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters</span>
The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines struggling to identify documents over the new year.Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Passengers will be allowed to use expired identity documents to travel to the UK because of flaws in the eVisa system, a minister has told the Guardian.

Seema Malhotra, the migration and citizenship minister, said the government had postponed a planned full shift to the new digital immigration system amid “real fear” of another Windrush-style scandal among minority communities.

It follows complaints from eVisa applicants who have failed to gain access to the new digital immigration system so they can demonstrate they have a right to return to their homes in the UK.

Most physical documentation proving the right to remain in the UK, such as biometric residence permits, will no longer be valid as proof of residency from 31 December.

It is understood that hundreds of UK residents have struggled to access the system from abroad and so cannot return to their homes, Home Office insiders said. Migrant workers have complained that without an eVisa, they could not access employment or housing.

Malhotra said: “I have heard a range of concerns, including that the move to eVisas might negatively impact the vulnerable and elderly, leaving them unable to demonstrate their rights. I know that international travel is also a particular point of concern ahead of the festive period.

“I have therefore brought in changes to reflect these concerns … this includes working with airlines to allow biometric residence permits or EU settlement scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards that expire on or after 31 December to be accepted as valid evidence of permission to travel until 31 March 2025.”

Malhotra, who represents the multicultural seat of Feltham and Heston, said there were concerns that without access to eVisas, migrant communities could be locked out of their rights.

The new Labour government committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush.

Malhotra said: “For migrant communities, there is the real fear of something going wrong with Home Office systems and the ongoing impact when it does on every aspect of your life. That’s why we’ve been so focused on listening.”

The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines attempting to identify documents over the new year. It is understood that hundreds of UK residents have struggled to access the eVisa system, Home Office insiders said.

The Home Office has been issuing eVisas for several years – including the EU settlement scheme (EUSS) after Brexit, skilled work visas, and for Hongkongers applying for the British national (overseas) visa.

Paper documents were supposed to be completely phased out and replaced from 1 January. The Home Office ceased to issue physical biometric residence permits on 31 October 2024. Employees holding physical permits were required to register for an eVisa before the end of the year.

The last government in April announced the plan for a full rollout of eVisas starting on New Year’s Day. Tom Pursglove, the then Tory minister for legal migration, said it would “ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study, strengthening border security and preventing abuse of the immigration system”.

Malhotra said problems in the system were exacerbated by the plan to launch the rollout on New Year’s Day, when so many people would be travelling and there is an international public holiday.

“I still find it staggering that the Tories chose 1 January to roll out the biggest change to immigration documents for a generation on an international public holiday – risking a cliff-edge, when hardly anyone is working,” she said.

Andreea Dumitrache, the chief executive of the3million, the largest grassroots group representing EU citizens in the UK, welcomed the development but warned that there could still be travel chaos over the new year.

“The Home Office has a mammoth task ahead. To avoid travel chaos, they need to deliver an exceptionally well-organised and resourced communication campaign to get airlines to accept expired documents, worldwide,” she said.

“It cannot be left to people to convince carriers to let them travel. It’s clear the current system is not fit for purpose.”

Latest Stories

  • McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.

  • Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Pete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “Do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignored the question and continued on.

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Singh won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that uses his own words

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.

  • AFN women's council 'grateful' Anaida Poilievre no longer addressing gathering

    OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations' women's council said it's grateful Anaida Poilievre will no longer be addressing their gathering after the group raised concerns about her participation.

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • 'Banana Republic Stuff': Mehdi Hasan Nails GOP Hypocrisy Over Trump's Latest Move

    The former MSNBC host put the right on blast for their silence over two questionable moves by the president-elect.

  • Jesse Watters Demands ‘Eye Candy’ From Female Trump Appointees

    Jesse Watters faced blowback online after saying he wanted to see more “eye candy” from female Trump appointees. The Fox News host said he’d “like to see Linda McMahon doing yoga” or Tulsi Gabbard “surfing.” His remarks came after The Five show screened footage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing off his muscles in a shirtless workout ahead of his Department of Health and Human Services confirmation hearing.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Fighter jets, tanks and more: Syrian army’s retreat from Aleppo is a windfall for rebels

    It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not

  • How a son is fighting to reunite with mom after being banned from visiting her long-term care home

    A LaSalle man has been banned from his mother's long-term care home for more than a year. He believes it was because he had spoken about his mother's care, which the home denies. Paul Ziman is now pushing back, and advocates say that he's not the only one. Katerina Georgieva has more.

  • Miami flipped red for the first time since 1988. These Latino voters know exactly why.

    Donald Trump’s criticism of migrants didn’t deter Venezuelans or other Hispanic voters in Miami from supporting the now-president-elect.