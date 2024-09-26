UK will need to double nature protection funding to meet targets, new data shows

Fiona Harvey
·4 min read
<span>Ed Miliband, the energy and net zero secretary, reaffirmed the headline pledge this summer.</span><span>Photograph: Jon Super/AP</span>
Ed Miliband, the energy and net zero secretary, reaffirmed the headline pledge this summer.Photograph: Jon Super/AP

The UK government has been failing to meet its commitments to fund nature protection in the developing world, and will need to double current spending to meet the targets, new data has shown.

Underspending on overseas climate aid by the previous Conservative government has meant spending averaged £450m a year for the three full years since 2021 – less than half the £3bn that was pledged for nature projects in poor countries.

Labour now faces tough choices over the spending. Carbon Brief, which obtained the data from freedom of information requests to the government, calculates that more than £800m will now need to be spent in each of the next two years if the target is to be met.

Boris Johnson pledged, at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, to spend £11.6bn on climate finance for developing countries by 2026. Of this, £3bn was earmarked for nature projects, and half of that was supposed to go to forest projects.

Labour will face tough questions from developing countries over the funding, at two forthcoming international summits: one on biodiversity, called Cop16, in Colombia next month, and at the UN climate summit, Cop29, in Azerbaijan in November.

Clement Metivier, head of international advocacy at WWF-UK, said: “Finance will be centre stage at the upcoming nature and climate Cops. The UK government cannot go empty-handed to those negotiations, which is why WWF is calling on the UK to uphold its past financial promises. Delivering the £11.6bn for climate finance and within that the £3bn for nature is vital to rebuild trust with countries and communities most impacted by the ongoing climate and nature crises.”

Ed Miliband, the energy and net zero secretary, reaffirmed the headline pledge this summer, when he invited Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijan minister, who will be president of Cop29, to London in July. However, all government spending is subject to the comprehensive overhaul of budgets the Treasury is conducting, as part of the autumn budget.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is keeping a tight rein on all departmental spending, and some will face cuts. However, a trio of cabinet ministers – Miliband, foreign secretary David Lammy and environment secretary Steve Reed – have recently vowed to put the UK at centre stage of global climate and nature talks. This effort would be damaged if the UK were to be seen to renege on its longstanding commitments, even if they were made by a previous government which itself failed to keep them.

The findings on the funding shortfall come as Lammy and Reed are preparing to appoint a new nature envoy for the first time, to join climate expert Rachel Kyte, revealed by the Guardian this week as the new climate envoy.

Both envoys will be expected to forge alliances with developing countries at international climate and nature talks.

Lord Goldsmith, the former minister under Boris Johnson who resigned in 2023, more than six months into Rishi Sunak’s premiership, was one of the architects of the £3bn pledge. He told the Guardian the commitment should be honoured, to keep faith with developing countries.

He said: “The UK has historically played a significant leadership role in global nature diplomacy. However, we are falling short in meeting our agreed financial obligations which will help protect the ecosystems we all rely on. In a country where the environment consistently ranks among our top five concerns, our performance is falling far short.”

He added: “There is no cause more important or urgent than reconciling ourselves to the natural world we depend on for everything. It’s imperative that we match our diplomatic efforts and successes with serious investment alongside other governments.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The climate and nature emergency is a central geopolitical challenge of our age. Tackling the scale of the threat is necessary to achieve clean and secure energy, lower bills and drive growth for the UK, and to preserve the natural world around us. We have already begun to turn this ambition into action. The climate and nature crisis will be central to all that the Foreign Office does.”

Latest Stories

  • Fox News Analyst Calls Out Kellyanne Conway’s New Donald Trump Spin To Her Face

    Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.

  • Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Pet-Eating Hoax Bites Back With Charges Against Them

    A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false

  • Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide

  • Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk

  • Bloc threatens to push for an early election if government doesn't top up pensions by Oct. 29

    Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet laid out a list of demands Wednesday he said the government must fulfil by the end of October if it wants to avoid the risk of an early election.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the Bloc wants the government to push through a bill, C-319, that would hike Old Age Security (OAS) payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. The government topped up OAS payments for seniors aged 75 and older in 2022.Blanchet als

  • Joe Biden Reveals Key Reason Why He Quit in Farewell U.N. Speech

    President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i

  • Decision reached on Prince Harry's Visa application after shock revelations in memoir Spare

    A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.

  • Top Republican wants Ukrainian ambassador to US fired, ahead of Zelenskiy visit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "immediately fire" his ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, a day before Ukraine's leader was due to visit the U.S. Congress. Some Republicans, particularly those closest to former President Donald Trump, have been fuming over Zelenskiy's visit on Sunday to an ammunition plant in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

  • Michael Cohen Is Cooking Up a New Name and Passport if Trump Wins

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who testified for the state in Trump’s criminal trial in New York this past spring, told MSNBC on Tuesday that he intends on leaving the country if his former boss—who has been threatening his opponents with prosecution—is elected president again.“I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace. “I don’t know how it’s going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my

  • Trump Shares MAGA OnlyFans Model’s Nail Salon Conspiracy About Harris

    Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p

  • Russia Compared Directly To Nazi Germany In Scathing UN Monologue

    "This is Russia's shame that will not be forgiven or forgotten," Poland's minister said.

  • Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking

    Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.

  • Premier Danielle Smith announces plan to change Alberta Bill of Rights

    EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to reinforce the right to decide whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedure in changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights.

  • Trump says Ukraine is 'dead' and dismisses its defense against Russia's invasion

    Former President Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as “dead” and the country itself as “demolished," and further raising questions about how much the former president would be willing if elected again to concede in a negotiation over the country's future.

  • Yet another one of China's elite has disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping

    Chinese economist Zhu Hengpeng disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping, the WSJ reported. He reportedly made comments on China's sluggish economy.

  • A snowmobiler who crashed into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is awarded $3 million

    BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.

  • Opinion - 2024 has been an ‘unprecedented’ election, but the polls are telling us another story

    We are headed for the home stretch to Election Day. Those polls are telling us the real story of the campaign so far — but are we willing to listen?

  • Trump Spent His Night Hate-Watching Stephen Colbert And Raging About It Online

    It seems late night hosts have been on the former president’s mind a lot lately.

  • Mary Trump Slams Media's 'Dangerous' Interpretations Of Her Uncle's 'Gibberish'

    "The push to normalize Donald is breathtaking," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Trump Has a Message for Iran About ‘Ongoing’ Assassination Threats

    Donald Trump was given a briefing Tuesday by intelligence officials about “real and specific threats” from Iran to assassinate him, his campaign said.In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence informed the former president about the Iranian plots, which aim to “destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.” The briefing comes after the FBI foiled an alleged Iran-linked plot to kill Trump earlier this year that authorities sai