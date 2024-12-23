UK economy has failed to grow since election in fresh blow for Labour

Albert Toth,Millie Cooke and Archie Mitchell
·5 min read

The UK economy was stagnant in the first three months of the new Labour government - recording no growth in the third quarter - statistics from the ONS have revealed, forcing Rachel Reeves to defend her budget once again.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously estimated the figure to stand at 0.1 per cent, but has revised this down to 0.0. This is weaker than what was expected in the final quarter of the Conservatives’ tenure, data shows.

But the chancellor said the poor figures are “only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people”, maintaining that the budget will deliver “sustainable long-term growth”.

According to data also published in the ONS’s latest GDP quarterly national accounts report, early estimates of disposable household income show no growth in Q3 – the three months after Labour came into power. The figures come after 1.4 per cent of growth in the previous quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real GDP per head also fell by 0.2 per cent in Q3. This is 0.2 per cent lower than the same time last year.

The result will come as a fresh blow for Sir Keir Starmer’s government, which has put growth at the heart of its mission for government.

Raising living standards has been a cornerstone promise for the party, with the prime minister earlier in the month promising to that government spending plans will ensure “working people have more money in their pocket” and that “growth must be felt by everyone, everywhere.”

Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that the chancellor may need to “come back for yet more money” next Autumn, after unveiling historic tax rises at the last budget, and will be stuck in a difficult place for public services if the economy doesn’t pick up.

But Russ Mould - investment director at investment firm AJ Bell - called for period of stability when it comes to taxes and regulation in the economy in order to boost growth, as well as ensuring the UK fosters close relations with the incoming Trump administration in the US to promote trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told The Independent: “We’ve had so many changes in terms of tax rules, a period of people knowing what the rules are might not a bad thing.

“But obviously, with growth being downgraded people are asking the government to step in and do something. So it’s a bit of a catch 22 situation. A period of just letting this ride might be helpful in terms of regulation purposes.”

Mr Mould added: “In terms of trade – we’ve clearly got to try and keep president elect Trump on side, which will be falling onto Peter Mandelson’s lap.”

Pointing to the figures, ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown explained: “The economy was weaker in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year than our initial estimates suggested with bars and restaurants, legal firms and advertising, in particular, performing less well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The household saving ratio fell a little in the latest period, though remains relatively high by historic standards. Meanwhile real household disposable income per head showed no growth.”

Ms Reeves said the challenge facing the government “after 15 years of neglect is huge”, but said this is “only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people”.

“The Budget and our plan for change will deliver sustainable long-term growth, putting more money in people’s pockets through increased investment and relentless reform”, she said.

But Mel Stride MP, shadow chancellor of the Exchequer, said the figures “demonstrate the latest failure at the hands of this chancellor.”

“Having inherited the fastest growing economy in the G7, growth has tanked on Labour’s watch. That means greater pressure on our public finances and an economy which, far from becoming more secure, is becoming significantly more vulnerable”, he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Reform UK Spokesman said: “Before the election, Starmer and Reeves pledged the highest economic growth in the G7. Instead they are just continuing the Tory legacy of a bloated state, high taxes and managed decline.

“Britain needs major economic reform and Reform UK are the only party ready to deliver it.”

The poor economic figures come just hours after a forecast from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned that the private sector expects “steep decline in activity” into 2025. In the findings, released the day before the GDP announcement, the influential business organisation said expectations amongst business leaders are at a two year low.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Interim Deputy Chief Economist, said: “There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds – firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

“Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget – particularly the rise in employer NICs – exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.”

Mr Mould said that while Labour clearly have inherited a “rotten hand” when it comes to the state of the economy, he expressed doubt as to whether they have gone about fixing it in the right way.

“Labour will clearly argue that it takes time to create growth, and they’ve inherited a rotten hand - I think they have been unfairly punished for the state of very tatty public finances and their honesty there is commendable”, he told The Independent.

“Their desire to pull the growth the lever to try and get the debt to GDP down makes sense, and I understand the need to raise money - but I’m not sure they went about it in the right way. With taxes there are always unintended consequences.”

Latest Stories

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Russia’s war machine is running on fumes as industry warns of bankruptcies and the Kremlin gets old tanks from movie studio

    Russia's largest movie studio donated about 50 tanks and armored vehicles from the 1950s that it had been using a props.

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • This is America’s ‘fatal flaw’ as the US bubble gets ready to pop, market expert warns

    "When flying in such thin air, it doesn’t take much to stall the engines. All the classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near."

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Why Trump Is Going to Have the Swampiest Inauguration Ever

    Donald Trump’s second inauguration is turning into an unprecedented pay-to-play extravaganza, oozing with opulence for the monied elite attending and funding the once-in-a-lifetime affair. Three days of black-tie balls, private candlelit dinners, brunches and backroom lounge conclaves will spotlight a who’s who of the extreme wealth and power that have already come to define the former president’s resurrection. Government ethicists warn this year’s event marking the constitutional oath of office

  • Russia’s Wartime Economic Woes Slow Railway Trade With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia faces increasing difficulty shipping commodities to China through its vast eastern rail network, a sign of the growing economic challenges stemming from war and sanctions, despite the Kremlin’s assurances that all is well. Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Pre

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • Trump bristles at Musk’s rocketing profile as Democrats play on the president-elect’s vanity

    Whether Elon Musk is the real “president,” merely the “prime minister” or just Donald Trump’s multibillionaire enforcer, he’s carving out an unprecedented role that could raise conflicts of interest for the new administration.

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.

  • Opinion - A fragile alliance: What Assad’s fall means for Maduro in Venezuela

    The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has exposed the fragility of other autocratic regimes, such as Nicolás Maduro's government in Venezuela, which relies on external support and faces growing impatience from its people.

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.