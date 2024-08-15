UK economy grows by 0.6% between April and June

The UK economy grew by 0.6% between April and June (PA Wire)

The UK economy has grown by 0.6 per cent between April and June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.6 per cent between April and June, in line with economist predictions.

In June, there was no economic growth recorded for the month as weakness in services was offset by improvements in the manufacturing sector.

It came after no growth was recorded in April due to an impact from wet weather, and then 0.4 per cent growth in May as the economy recovered.

The second-quarter performance came after 0.7 per cent growth in the first quarter, after a shallow recession over the second half of 2023.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The UK economy has now grown strongly for two quarters, following the weakness we saw in the second half of last year.

“Growth across the three months was led by the service sector, where scientific research, the IT industry and legal services all did well.

“In June growth was flat with services falling, due to a weak month for health, retailing and wholesaling, offset by widespread growth in manufacturing.”

Reacting to the figures, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The new Government is under no illusion as to the scale of the challenge we have inherited after more than a decade of low economic growth and a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

“That is why we have made economic growth our national mission and we are taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.”

In the first week after Labour’s election landslide, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, promised to reboot the economy by making it the new government’s “national mission” to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7.

Ms Reeves said at the time: “Delivering economic growth is our national mission, and we don’t have a minute to waste.

“That is why this week I have already taken the urgent action necessary to fix the foundations of our economy to rebuild Britain and make every part of Britain better off. A decade of national renewal has begun, and we are just getting started.”