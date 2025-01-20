UK weather: Snow set to fall as -2C temperature plunge triggers health alerts

The Met Office has warned that snow could fall in the south of England (PA)
Snow could fall in parts of the UK as the Met Office warns temperatures could plummet to -2C in some places overnight with eight cold health alerts in place across England.

The UKHSA has issued fresh yellow alerts that cover the North East, North West and East of England, Yorkshire and The Humber, as well as the East and West Midlands.

All of these warnings came into effect on 17 January at 6pm and are set to end at 9am on 21 January.

Icy temperatures and drizzle is set to hit the UK with temperatures hitting -2C (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
While temperatures during the day are set to be milder, frost and foggier patches are set to develop overnight on Saturday, with colder conditions on Sunday morning.

The Met Office predicts that it will be around -1C in the Midlands and in Yorkshire, with the temperature only reaching 5C in southern England.

Snow grains may fall across the south, while the remainder of the UK is set to be cloudy with the occasional sunny spell over higher grounds.

In an explainer on their website, the forecaster said that snow grains are very small white and opaque, and are the solid form of drizzle. These grains are fairly flat or elongated with a diameter generally less than 1mm.

A warning on the UKHSA website states that areas under caution can expect minor impacts on health and social care services, which include “increased use of healthcare services” by vulnerable people.

In Yorkshire and Humber, the warning also includes “impacts on the workforce affecting delivery of services” and “challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C leading to more risk to vulnerable people”.

It comes two weeks after an icy blast hit the UK, with heavy snow falling across several counties and rainfall triggering floods which caused travel disruption with four airports having to close their runways.

Hundreds of schools were forced to close, and Leicestershire Police firefighters rescued 59 people from floodwater.

People walk through St James’ Park, central London, as temperatures drop (James Manning/PA Wire)
Here’s a look at the weather forecast:

Sunday:

A cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain in the far west slowly easing. A continued risk of drizzle and snow grain in the south where cloud is thick enough. Chilly.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A cloudy outlook through the start of the new working week, with showery rain spreading erratically eastwards. Temperatures generally around average in the north, but chilly further south.

