UK falls into recession in major blow to Rishi Sunak

Britain fell into recession for the first time since the pandemic at the end of last year, official figures confirm today.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK’s GDP dipped by a worse than expected 0.3% in the three months from October to December.

That follows a 0.1% decline in the previous quarter, meeting by a slim margin the official definition of recession - two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Nevertheless the confirmation of a slump is another huge blow to the credibility of Rishi Sunak, who made “grow the economy” one of his five pledges to voters at the start of 2023.

Today’s figures show that GDP fell 0.1% in December as hard pressed consumers reined in their Christmas shopping. If follows growth of 0.3% in November and a decline of 0.3% in October when a string of storms kept shoppers away from the high street.

The dominant services sector, which accounts for 80% of Britain’s economic output, saw a contraction of 0.2% . The production sector, which includes manufacturing was down 1.0% while construction fell by 1.3%.

The economy has been hit by high interest rates and the cost of living squeeze which has suppressed consumer spending.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “Retail and wholesale were the biggest overall downwards pulls on the economy in December, partially offset by growth in computer programming and manufacturing.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation is the single biggest barrier to growth which is why halving it has been our top priority. While interest rates are high - so the Bank of England can bring inflation down - low growth is not a surprise.

"But there are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low. Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”

GDP is estimated to have inches forward by just 0.1% over 2023 as a whole, following growth of 4.3% in 2022. This is the weakest annual change in real GDP since the financial crisis in 2009, excluding the first Covid year of 2020, Growth is expected to return in 2024 but is predicted to remain below historic norms.

The Government’s Office for Budget Responsibility is forecasting growth of just 0.7% this year.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at City firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s clear it’s going to be a hard slog before there’s a meaningful expansion in economic activity, given low productivity, lack of investment and the numbers of long-term sick hitting record levels, leaving them out of potential employment.

The GDP figure came as polls were opening for two by-elections, in Wellingborough and Kingswood, which the Tories could lose.

If the Conservatives lose one or both of the contests, it would mean the Government has clocked up more by-election defeats in a single Parliament than any Government since the 1966-70 Labour administration of Harold Wilson, which saw 15 losses.

Labour has endured difficult times in recent days, with at least two parliamentary candidates being suspended from the party, including Azhar Ali standing in Rochdale, after anti-Israel outbursts.

Sir Keir Starmer has also faced criticism after ditching the party’s flagship pledge to spend £28 billion a year on his blueprint for a green economy in Britain.

But two by-election losses for the Tories would turn the spotlight back on Rishi Sunak who is pinning his hopes on the economy picking up and cost-of-living crisis easing ahead of a general election, expected in the autumn.

As the Tories seek to close the gap in the polls behind Labour of around 20 points, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce more tax cuts in the March 6 Budget, though the overall tax burden on Britain is still rising due to a series of “stealth taxes” including the freeze on income tax thresholds.