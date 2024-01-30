UK fertility treatment comparison tool featuring IVF data launched

Photograph: Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

People turning to fertility treatments such as IVF can now access an online tool to compare NHS funding in their area with the rest of the UK.

The dashboard, launched by the regulator Human Fertility and Embryology Authority (HFEA), is thought to be a world first, and allows those looking to undergo processes such as IVF and ICSI, as well as researchers, to explore data from 1991 onwards, covering 665,690 patients.

Among other features, users of the dashboard can filter the 34,725 new egg or 14,665 new sperm donors by year, by ethnicity, and by country of origin; explore the number of patients freezing or thawing their eggs each year – and the average age of doing so; look at trends for multiple birthrate per year; and explore how IVF success rates differ by age.

The dashboard also highlights key statistics revealing, for example, that the percentage of cycles receiving NHS funding has changed from 38% in 2009 to 26% in 2021, while the birthrate per embryo transferred has risen from 7% in 1991 to 23% in 2021.

Peter Thompson, the chief executive of the HFEA, said there were more than 70,000 fertility treatments a year in the UK.

He said: “As the fertility sector has progressed over the past 30 years, so too has the opportunity to improve how we present and share data. Our new data dashboards mark the next step in even greater information transparency.

“For researchers, finding out vital data about fertility treatment in the UK previously meant submitting inquiries one by one. The launch of the dashboard will ensure our wealth of data can be used to gain further insight, which could, in turn, improve outcomes for all.”

Prof Adam Balen, consultant in reproductive medicine at Leeds teaching hospitals NHS trust, welcomed the availability of the data and the transparent approach of the HFEA, noting the HFEA’s data is the greatest repository of information about IVF in the world.

He said: “The new dashboard enables researchers to access data for study and patients to access information to better inform them on their fertility journey and thereby demystify some of the complexities behind the statistics of treatment outcomes.”

Stuart Lavery, consultant in reproductive medicine at University College London hospitals NHS foundation trust, said: “This new dashboard from the UK regulator should be welcomed by patients and clinics. Its graphical and table format presents very complex information in a straightforward and simple to understand manner.

“It is a good demonstration of how we can use information from the world’s most comprehensive IVF database for the benefit of patients seeking fertility treatment today.

“Although I would recommend my patients to use this, I would also advise that the best way to understand your own personal situation and chances of success would be through an individualised consultation with your fertility doctor.”