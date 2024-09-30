UK foreign minister repeats calls for ceasefire after talk with Blinken on Middle East

The United Nations Security Council meets on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah during the United Nations General Assembly

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister David Lammy repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire amid reports of a potential escalation in the Israel-Lebanon conflict, after discussing the matter with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone on Monday.

"We've both seen the reports in the media about a next phase for Israel in Lebanon," Lammy told Sky News, amid growing indications that Israel was on the verge of sending ground troops into Lebanon.

"We both agreed the position that we had at the U.N. last week that the best way forward is an immediate ceasefire and to get back to a political solution."

