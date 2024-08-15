UK foreign minister to visit Israel to prevent escalation in Middle East war, Sky reports

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister David Lammy is set to travel to Israel in an attempt to prevent an all-out war in the Middle East, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing a diplomatic source.

The British foreign ministry did not confirm any travel plans for Lammy, but provided a statement from him saying the UK was urging partners in the Middle East to "choose peace".

"We are at a crucial moment for global stability. The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East," Lammy said, reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"The UK will continue to use every diplomatic lever to bring about a ceasefire," he added.

A new round of Gaza ceasefire talks was underway in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday afternoon, in an effort to end 10 months of fighting in the Palestinian enclave and bring 115 Israeli and foreign hostages home.

The talks came as Iran appeared on the point of retaliating against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

