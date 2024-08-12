UK, France And Germany Urge Iran Not To Escalate Tensions In The Middle East

PM Keir Starmer with the French president, Emmanuel Macron. via Associated Press

The UK has issued a joint statement with France and Germany urging Iran not to escalate tensions in the Middle East.

PM Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed to Iran and its allies “to refrain from attacks” on Israel on Monday morning.

It comes after Hamas, the Palestinian militants supported by Iran, seemed hesitant about attending a mediation meeting this Thursday with Israel, to discuss a potential ceasefire and a plan to release the remaining hostages.

US news website, Axios, also reported on Sunday that Israeli intelligence believes an attack from Iran is imminent.

Iran previously claimed it would avenge the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader who was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran last month.

Israel has not taken responsibility for Haniyeh’s death but the country is widely believed to be behind the attack.

In the joint statement, the UK, France and Germany said: “We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.

“In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.”

The European leaders also welcomed the work from Qatar, Egypt and the US, “towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.

They called for negotiations to resume immediately, as “there can be no further delay”, adding they would “spare no effort to reduce tensions”.

They said: “The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.”

Tensions in the Middle East soared after Hamas killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil on October 7, and took a further 250 people hostage.

Israel declared war, invaded the Palestinian territory of Gaza and introduced a blockade on aid.

The death toll in Gaza is reportedly approaching 40,000.

