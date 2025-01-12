UK government to crack down on MPs earning extra cash from media firms

Toby Helm Political editor
·4 min read
<span>Former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage both received extra sums for their roles with broadcaster GB News. </span><span>Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA</span>
Former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage both received extra sums for their roles with broadcaster GB News. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

MPs would no longer be able to rake in huge sums that can see them more than double their ­parliamentary ­salaries by signing contracts with media outlets, under plans being ­considered by ministers.

The Observer has been told that ­talks on further ­tightening rules on MPs’ ­outside interests, ­including media contracts, will be started by leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, at a hearing of the all-party standards committee on Tuesday.

Current and former MPs, including Reform UK’s Lee Anderson and the Conservative former MP and ­minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, have pulled in six-figure sums as regular presenters on GB News while having seats in the House of Commons. Reform’s leader, Nigel Farage, is also receiving large sums from the channel.

Anderson has listed income of £100,000 a year for eight hours a week for his on-screen work from 1 March 2023, while Rees-Mogg ­registered well over £300,000 a year for his role as a presenter between February 2023 and March 2024 before he lost his North East Somerset seat at last July’s general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Lammy, now the foreign ­secretary, topped Labour’s list of highest paid MPs in opposition with additional income of £243,800 between 2019 and 2023. This included £99,300 from his regular radio show on LBC.

In its first few weeks in office, the government tightened the rules on MPs’ outside interests so they would no longer be able to be paid for giving advice on public policy or guidance on how parliament works.

But many MPs, whose salary is now £91,346 a year plus expenses, have still been able to bring in large amounts of extra income. Now ­ministers are keen to gain cross-party agreement in committee on plans to limit media and other earnings before putting the ideas before the House of Commons.

In December Nigel Farage, who became MP for Clacton last July, was paid £189,300 for working an ­estimated four hours a month as “brand ambassador” for a gold ­bullion company in addition to receiving £98,000 a month as a GB News presenter. After winning the election, the government set up the all-party modernisation committee to look at how to improve standards and working practices, and to make the Commons more effective. It is now working with the standards committee to examine ideas on reform.

Speaking to the Observer before this week’s meeting, Powell said: “Trust in politics is depressingly low, as people see parliament as remote and out of touch. The last parliament was one of the worst on record for standards – to the detriment of us all. We were elected on a manifesto commitment to put politics back to service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the fact that some MPs very reasonably wish to keep up professional qualifications, be they doctors or lawyers or have a ­family business – indeed, this expertise adds to the house. But we promised ­further action in our manifesto and we will go further.”

On plans to curb money-spinning media contracts, she said the aim was not to stop MPs from appearing in the media, but to examine issues such as the risk to the reputations of all MPs and possible conflicts of interest from some of the contracts on offer.

Related: Government to close ‘Tory loophole’ around declaring interests and gifts

“What we will consider is whether there is a reputational risk to MPs as a whole, where paid exclusive ­contracts with media companies – which might give rise to perceived conflicts – are not only permitted but have been commonplace.

“This is not about any individual – we’re looking at the rules of the game for everyone. It’s also not about preventing MPs from doing media, regularly or ­otherwise – of course not, as this is an important part of the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous rules prohibited MPs from advising outside organisations or individuals on, for example, how they might lobby or otherwise ­influence the work of parliament in return for payment.

However, the guide to the rules contained exemptions that meant advice on public policy in current affairs and general advice about how parliament works were not considered “parliamentary advice”. The government closed these ­loopholes so MPs could not be paid for this work.

Powell added: “No one should be monetising the privilege of being an MP. All MPs have a vested ­interest in us getting this right and ­returning an MP’s role to that of public ­service, as the public rightly expects and deserves.”

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women–as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault–appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills – he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin t

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock choice to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than…Donald Trump is president and now they’

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Jimmy Fallon Puts His Finger On What Obama And Trump Were Laughing About Together

    "I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trudeau made last-ditch effort to buy time for his government: sources

    After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • Liberals aren't popular in the West. But 3 likely leadership contenders can play up regional roots

    Whoever emerges from the upcoming Liberal leadership race will face a formidable Conservative challenger with a populist message and deep connections to Alberta. And this battle for the nation's top political post has a distinctly western Canadian flavour, with three major figures tied to the region.On Friday, CBC News reported former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is expected to formally announce his bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late next week, backed by more than 30 MPs. C

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.