UK Indies Betty & Triple Brew Replaced By New Label, Objective Entertainment; All3Media Company Completes Unscripted Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Betty TV and Triple Brew Media are no more – Objective Entertainment is the new banner for Objective Media Group’s unscripted operations, Deadline has learned. Neale Simpson joins as Managing Director and will run Objective Entertainment with Helen Cooke, who will be Creative Director, having been joint CD at Betty.

Creative Directors David Harrison, Ed de Burgh and Becca Walker have left Objective amid job losses as the labels were consolidated.

Deadline broke the news that the indies were being folded into a new label in May. The closure of Betty, long considered a fixture of the UK indie scene, caused particular angst among its many former employees who took to social media to share stories of their time at the indie. Objective’s parent company All3Media acquired Betty from its then co-parent in 2017.

Objective Entertainment will house the Betty and Triple Brew programming including The Cube, Lingo and Wheeler Dealers.

Incoming MD, Simpson, was at RDF for over a decade and most recently Creative Director of Thames’ Upstream label. While there he worked on shows including E4’s Big Celebrity Detox and reality format Battle Camp for Netflix.

“The creation of Objective Entertainment is an ambitious statement of intent to develop and produce the next generation of channel-defining formats in the UK and internationally,” he said. “I’m so excited to join with the brilliantly talented team at OMG and can’t wait to get started.”

