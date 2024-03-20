UK inflation rate calculator: How much are prices rising for you?

Calculator

Every month there's a new figure for inflation - it estimates how much prices are rising across all the goods and services in the economy.

In the 12 months to February 2024 the figure was 3.4%. That means things costing £1 in February 2023 cost just over £1.03 the same time the following year.

Our personal inflation calculator, built by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in collaboration with the BBC, shows you what the inflation rate is for your household, and identifies the items in your household budget that have gone up the most in price over the past year.

Note: in the calculator, the ONS compares your personal inflation rate with CPIH, a measure of inflation that includes housing costs for those who own their home, rather than the more widely-reported measure called CPI. In February 2024 this was 3.8%.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

If you can't see the calculator, click here.

