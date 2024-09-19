UK interest rates – live: Bank of England set to reveal next decision

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank needed to be ‘careful to not to cut interest rates too quickly or by too much’ in August (Alberto Pezzali/PA) (PA Wire)

The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday after the latest UK inflation figures remained stubbornly high.

Most economists think the rate-setters on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep the base rate unchanged at 5 per cent, a level which – prior to last year – had last been seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The Bank cut rates from 5.25 per cent last month – the first reduction since 2020, in a move welcomed by squeezed borrowers still suffering from the cost-of-living crisis. The move disappointed savers, however.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said it had been able to cut the base rate because inflationary pressures had “eased enough”.

August’s inflation was unchanged at 2.2 per cent, which was higher than the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target but was below the 2.4 per cent the Bank itself had predicted at this stage.

Keeping the base rate on hold means mortgage repayments are unlikely to change.

Bank of England interest rate announcement

Bank to hold rates at 5%, economists expect

How UK interest rates have changed since 2007

House price growth slows but rents climb at near-record rate

Annual house price growth has slowed, but private rents continue to climb at a “near-record rate”, according to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) report – as many hard-pressed borrowers know:

How inflation news spelled blow for borrowers

Savers £4bn better off thanks to higher easy-access rates

Savers are an estimated £4billion better off following improvements to easy-access rates in recent months, according to the City regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the average interest paid on easy-access savings accounts increased to 2.11% in June, up from 1.66% in July 2023, just before it published a review.

It said: “We estimate savers are £4 billion a year better off from higher interest rates as a result.”

A new consumer duty was introduced by the regulator last year, requiring financial firms to put consumers at the heart of what they do, including when designing products and communicating with customers.

In July 2023, the FCA also set out a 14-point action plan to ensure banks and building societies were passing on interest rate rises to savers appropriately, that they were communicating with customers more effectively and that they were offering them better savings rate deals.

The FCA said that while interest rates on savings accounts had been rising, this had been happening more slowly for easy-access accounts.

How inflation has accelerated or eased for everyday items

August’s inflation was unchanged at 2.2 per cent, higher than the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target but there was a wide variation in the rate across everyday goods and services.

Examples of how everyday costs changed:

MPC set to put interest rate cuts on hold

The Bank of England is expected hit the pause button on interest rate cuts after warning it needs to be “careful” not to rush the decision as pressures on inflation linger:

How UK interest rates have changed since 2007:

Glimmer of hope for borrowers

The crumb of comfort for hard-pressed borrowers is that there will by ample scope for a cut in November if inflation remains below the Bank’s predicted path, writes James Moore:

Bank poised to hold rates at 5%, economists think

