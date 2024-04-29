UK and Irish ministers to meet amid row over migration

Gráinne Ní Aodha and Sophie Wingate, PA
UK and Irish ministers are due to meet in London amid an escalating row over migrants travelling from the UK to Ireland.

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin is to co-chair a meeting of the British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference (BIIGC) in London on Monday with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee had been due to meet on Monday to discuss “strengthening” the Common Travel Area, but the meeting was postponed late on Sunday night.

It was confirmed on Monday that Ms McEntee would not attend the BIIGC and will instead meet senior officials in Dublin.

“The minister looks forward to her meeting with the Home Secretary being rescheduled soon,” a statement said.

Ms McEntee has claimed that the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now “higher than 80%” due to a shift in migration patterns in recent months.

Taoiseach attends EPP conference on the future of European agriculture
Irish premier Simon Harris said Ireland won’t ‘provide a loophole’ for other countries’ migration challenges (Brian Lawless/PA)

After deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin said the increase could be driven by migrants in fear of being deported to Rwanda, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that showed the UK’s Rwanda plan’s effect.

The plan aims to send asylum seekers to the east African nation to deter others from crossing the English Channel.

Irish premier Simon Harris said on Sunday that Ireland won’t “provide a loophole” for other countries’ migration “challenges” and said Ireland would draft legislation for a “new returns policy”.

Mr Harris also said that “close” collaboration and cooperation between the British and Irish governments was “not just desirable, but absolutely essential”.

In response, the UK Government rejected any bid by Ireland to return asylum seekers unless France agrees to do the same with boats crossing the Channel.

“We won’t accept any asylum returns from the EU via Ireland until the EU accepts that we can send them back to France,” a Government source said.

Mel Stride, the UK Work and Pensions Secretary, said on Monday the claimed increase in people seeking asylum in Ireland who had crossed the border were early signs of the Rwanda plan’s effectiveness.

James Cleverly
The meeting between James Cleverly and Helen McEntee was cancelled (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked whether the UK would accept asylum seekers being sent back across the border into Northern Ireland, Mr Stride told LBC: “We are not in the business of having more illegal migrants in the UK.

“What you are seeing now are the early signs of the deterrent effect works. That’s exactly why we are now having this conversation, because we have now passed that legislation.

“The Prime Minister has made it very clear, in 10-12 weeks’ time, we are going to be seeing people going onto planes, we are geared up for it, it’s going to happen, and my view is: it’s going to work.”

Labour’s David Lammy said it was “way too premature” to say that the Rwanda plan was working.

“I suspect actually as the weather warms up we will see this scheme, I’m afraid, has not deterred many, many people from crossing the Channel,” the shadow foreign secretary told LBC.

“I think it’s way too premature to say now that we’ve seen a few people go to Dublin somehow this has been achieved. That’s just not going to be the case.”

Mr Lammy also called for a “coordinated agreement” with European countries, rather than a “whack-a-mole situation” where compromises were made with individual states as they raised complaints.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill urged a “thought-out” and “considered” response from both the British and Irish governments.

Sinn Fein’s local, European and Limerick mayoral elections launch
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Dublin on Sunday (PA)

Irish ministers are expected to discuss on Tuesday emergency legislation that would see asylum seekers “returned” to the UK.

The legislation is being drafted in response to an Irish High Court ruling that found Ireland designating the UK as a “safe third country” for returning asylum seekers, in the context of the Rwanda plan, is contrary to EU law.

“I will seek Government approval for the legislation to be rapidly drafted so that the UK can again be designated as a safe country for returns,” Ms McEntee said in a statement.

“My department has been working on this as a priority since last month’s High Court judgment and I intend that returns to the UK will recommence once the law is enacted.”

Mr Martin said: “I am pleased to be in London for another important meeting of the BIIGC, the first such meeting since the restoration of the Strand I and Strand II institutions.

“As ever, there are numerous areas of mutual interest for the Governments to discuss and I look forward to another productive conference.”

