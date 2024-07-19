UK, Kentucky airports seeing disruptions from global technology outage

The University of Kentucky reported technological disruptions due to a worldwide outage several businesses Friday.

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity firm, first started reporting issues around 4:46 a.m., according to downdetector.com. The outage impacted airports, hospitals, banks, media outlets, companies and services around the world dependent on CrowdStrike’s software.

UK said its UK Healthcare facilities were experiencing disruptions due to the outage. UK systems impacted by the outage are Microsoft Windows desktops and servers and myUK, an online portal for employees, managers and business officers.

UK officials are trying to minimize the impact to patient care and patient-care activities, UK said.

The University of Kentucky, including @UK_HealthCare hospitals and clinics, is experiencing some disruptions due to issues with the cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike. The issue is impacting businesses and systems worldwide. Teams throughout the academic health system are… — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) July 19, 2024

Lexington flight delays because of global internet outage

Multiple Delta Airlines flights at Blue Grass Airport were delayed by at least an hour Friday morning, according to the airport’s flight status board. One Delta flight to Atlanta scheduled to take off at 10:34 a.m. has been canceled.

An American Airlines flight to Charlotte and a United Airlines flight to Chicago O’Hare departed.

Lauren Simmerman, Community Relations Manager at the airport, said the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a global ground stop on all Delta, American and United flights, which impacted operations at Blue Grass Airport. Simmerman added the ground stop for American and Delta flights has been lifted and flights are departing from the airport.

Several flights out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport were delayed and a few more were canceled Friday morning, according to the airport’s flight status board. More flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were delayed as well.

Was internet outage a cyberattack?

George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike, said on X, said the outage is not a security incident or cyberattack and the issue has been identified. The cybersecurity firm is working with customers impacted by the outage and a fix has been deployed.

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website,” Kurtz said on X. “We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.”

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

According to the Associated Press, DownDectector, tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services.