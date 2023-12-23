UK ‘lacks knowledge of Islamist extremism because research focuses on far-Right’

Dame Sara Khan, a former Home Office extremism tsar, has warned that official proposals to tackle extremism in Britain have been ‘sitting on a shelf gathering dust’ - Rii Schroer

Britain has “substantial gaps” in knowledge about Islamist extremism because research on radical groups is “skewed” towards the far-Right, a report published by the official counter-extremism watchdog has warned.

The study, for the Commission for Countering Extremism, revealed that Islamist extremists are using legal threats to help deter researchers from writing about them.

It said research projects funded by millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money appeared to be “skewed towards studies of extremism in general, as well as towards studies of the far-Right”, warning that the Islamist movement in the UK had been “systematically under-researched”.

Among the reasons it gave for an apparent skewing of research towards Right-wing extremism was a “litigative onslaught” researchers suggested they faced if they wrote about specific individuals and groups, “particularly in the Islamist sphere”.

The document, published on the gov.uk website, stated: “As a result of systemic problems both in studying extremism and in communicating the findings of such study, there are likely to be substantial gaps in the knowledge base around extremism in the UK.

“The skew towards studies of Right-wing extremism, and away from studies of Islamism (especially in a contemporary UK context), could ... perhaps be seen as problematic, given that Islamist extremism proportionally represents a far greater terror threat in the UK.”

‘Unprecedented’ levels of radicalisation

The report will add to concern about the extent to which the UK is equipped to deal with rising levels of extremism stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Earlier this month, Dame Sara Khan, a former Home Office extremism tsar, said official proposals to tackle extremism in Britain had been “sitting on a shelf gathering dust” despite evidence that the country faced “unprecedented” levels of radicalisation.

Dame Sara said she was “baffled” that the department failed to formally respond to any of the reports she produced as head of the Commission for Countering Extremism between January 2018 and March 2021.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has pledged that legislation that received royal assent in October will put an end to bogus legal cases, called strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps), exploiting the UK’s legal system to “shut down critics and make sure negative stories never see the light of day, even when clear evidence of wrongdoing exists”.

The study prepared for the Commission for Countering Extremism, now led by Robin Simcox, said interviews with academic researchers suggested that the “kind of litigative onslaught” described by campaigners against Slapps “may mirror the experience of extremism researchers who attempt to publish on specific individuals and organisations, especially in the Islamist sphere”.

‘Systematically under-researched’

It added: “Although a court victory for the defendant may serve to give the statements that provoked a Slapp better credibility than they previously held (as is arguably the case in e.g. Shakeel Begg vs British Broadcasting Corporation 2016), fighting this kind of challenge requires resourcing and institutional support which is often lacking, and this may be among the factors keeping much published extremism research at a high level of generality.

“While more generalist research on a social phenomenon can certainly be high value, its use will often be uncertain without up-to-date studies of specific aspects of that phenomenon, which the findings of this study ... suggest may have been systematically under-researched – especially when it comes to the Islamist movement in the contemporary UK.”

The report, drawn up by Daniel Allington, a reader in social analytics at King’s College London, added: “Projects supported by the major public research funders appear to be skewed towards studies of extremism in general, as well as towards studies of the far-Right, especially with regard to the UK of the present day and the recent past.”

A spokesman for UK Research and Innovation, which distributes public research funding, said: “We are aware of this independent report, and will study its findings. Decisions about research project funding are made via a rigorous peer review process by relevant independent experts from across academia and business.”

