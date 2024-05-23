UK leader Sunak launches election campaign

STORY: ::Britain's Rishi Sunak launches his election campaign

with promises of a stable and secure future

::May 22, 2024

::London

::Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister

"...We've shown the country that it is only this Conservative Party that can deliver the economic stability, the foundation of our national success. The economy is growing again faster than Germany, France and the United States. Wages have been rising faster than prices. For ten months now, the economy has turned a corner. Friends, our plan is working. But with this hard-won economic stability comes a choice. Who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family, and our country? Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress that we have made, or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty."

"...If Labour become the next government, they'll scrap the Rwanda scheme and enact a de facto amnesty for asylum seekers, making us a magnet for every illegal immigrant in Europe. In every way, Labour would make our country less secure."

Sunak told supporters and members of his cabinet that Britons faced a choice over their future in a vote his party is widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

Pointing to signs of an economic recovery in the UK, Sunak hailed falling inflation and an economy growing at its fastest pace in almost three years as evidence of his party’s reputation as the natural party of government.

He said the opposition Labour party would threaten stability by raising taxes and reversing his controversial flagship policy to send illegal asylum seekers to Rwanda.