UK must boost ties with EU following Trump’s re-election, Starmer told

Millie Cooke
·5 min read

The prime minister is being urged to bolster the UK’s relationship with the European Union following Donald Trump’s re-election, as a senior EU official argues there is a “big opportunity” for closer ties.

Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the European delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, told The Independent the bloc is looking to put academic cooperation, a youth free-movement deal and conversations about artificial intelligence on the table.

Mr Gozi’s intervention comes as politicians in the UK say the result of the US election should be a “wake-up call” for Sir Keir Starmer after Mr Trump swept to victory last week.

Mr Gozi said the issue of security and defence in Europe is “even more compelling” since the Republican politician’s re-election, amid growing concerns over the president-elect’s commitment to Nato and fears of a global trade war.

Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the Delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, said there is a ‘clear common interest’ in working together (AFP/Getty)
Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the Delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, said there is a ‘clear common interest’ in working together (AFP/Getty)

He added: “We know that we have a clear common interest in working together more and better on our security. I hope the election of Mr Trump will boost the cooperation between the UK on the security and military dimension.”

Mr Trump has been vocal in his criticisms of Nato, accusing European members of relying on US funding and warning his administration would only come to the aid of its allies if they contribute financially.

“I don’t see why we have a technology dialogue with the US and with India but we don’t have a dialogue with UK,” Mr Gozi said. “These could be new areas of cooperation in the common interest.”

There have been renewed calls for closer ties with the EU coming from within the UK since the US election, with former Conservative deputy leader Michael Heseltine telling The Independent: “The quicker we restore our position at the heart of Europe the better – from our point of view, from Europe’s point of view and from the world’s point of view.”

While he acknowledged that the US has “done a great deal to preserve the stability of the western world”, Lord Heseltine - who is also president of pro-EU campaign group the European Movement - warned: “We must always remember that there is an element of American politics called ‘America First’, which is having a significant exposure at the moment.”

America First was a term coined by President Woodrow Wilson in his 1916 campaign which pledged to keep America neutral in World War I.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has been warned the result of the US election should be a ‘wake-up call’ (PA Wire)
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has been warned the result of the US election should be a ‘wake-up call’ (PA Wire)

Referencing the policy, he said: “It is unreasonable for Europe to automatically rely on America, however benign their support has been over the last three-quarters of a century.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Calum Miller told The Independent the result of the US election should be a “wake-up call for the UK”.

“It is imperative that we strengthen trade and defence links with our European allies. Now more than ever, it is vital that we repair our broken relationship with the EU,” the MP for Bicester and Woodstock added.

Meanwhile, Wera Hobhouse, Lib Dem MP for Bath said she hopes the government will “come clean on its promise to renew meaningful cooperation with the EU”.

But Mr Gozi said the desire for closer ties since the election is “not one-sided”, saying the EU also sees the current situation as a “big opportunity to kick off a new partnership”.

“We also think that there is an interest in strengthening our relationship with the UK,” he said.

Pointing to the EU-UK summit, announced by Sir Keir earlier this year as part of a broader “reset” of relations with the bloc, Mr Gozi said: “It is a meeting that can act as a booster to our relationship.”

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States earlier this week (AP)
Donald Trump was elected president of the United States earlier this week (AP)

There is growing concern about a possible trade war with the US, after the Trump campaign pledged to impose levies of 10 per cent on all goods imported from US trading partners, and up to 60 per cent and 100 per cent for China and Mexico.

Kim Darroch, a former UK ambassador to Washington, said there would be a “stark choice” for Britain between siding with the EU or sacrificing our agriculture.

Writing in The Observer, Mr Darroch said: “On tariffs, I expect the exact opposite of a mere threat.

“I think Trump will impose tariffs on all US imports immediately and say, ‘If you want them lifted, offer me something to rebalance trade.’

“The EU will almost certainly retaliate and the UK will face a difficult decision. Do we match EU retaliatory tariffs? Or do we seek a bilateral deal, like a free trade agreement?”

But shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel claimed president-elect Mr Trump is "very sympathetic" to the UK.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, she added: “He has familial ties with this country. My party had a very strong working relationship with him previously.

“I want us to grow that, strengthen that, and demonstrate that the West is not vacating the pitch when it comes to security issues, economic issues, but importantly... the defence of our freedoms."

The government declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Too Broke to Buy Food Amid Defamation Suit Struggle

    Rudy Giuliani has alleged that he doesn’t have enough money to feed himself after a federal judge ordered him to start paying the $148 million judgment he faces for defaming Georgia poll workers in the wake of the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump took to X to whine about his fiscal woes, and to beg followers to donate to his fundraising campaign. “Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living,” he wr

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • Fareed Zakaria on Election: Dems ‘Blew It’ in Three Big Ways

    Centrist journalist Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, hit Democrats with some tough love in his latest column for The Washington Post, published on Friday. In an election postmortem, Zakaria wrote that the Dems could have put up a stronger fight against Republicans had they not “flubbed” key issues that “inflamed the opposition and depressed their base.” “To avoid appearing to have 20/20 hindsight, I should say that I noted each of these mistakes at the time, often provoking angr

  • Tucker Carlson angrily accuses Senate Republicans of plotting ‘coup’ against Trump

    ‘Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on,’ the former Fox anchor claims

  • Elon Musk Reacts to Dana Carvey’s ‘SNL’ Impression, Says Show Has ‘Been Dying Slowly for Years’: ‘They Are So Mad’ Trump Won

    Elon Musk is apparently not impressed by Dana Carvey’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live.” “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey,” Musk wrote on X, replying under a clip of last night’s cold open, in which Carvey sported Musk’s “dark MAGA” hat and jumped up and down chanting, “USA! USA!” Responding to another …

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • Trump's shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says

    A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.