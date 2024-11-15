UK must treat Trump like a ‘best mate’ who needs correcting, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has said the UK should treat Donald Trump like a “best mate” who sometimes needs to be corrected or challenged.

Labour’s Mayor of London, a fierce critic of the President-elect, also said Britain should extend the “hand of friendship” to Mr Trump as he prepares to return to the White House in January.

Mr Khan claimed in the High Performance podcast recorded just before the US election that Mr Trump had criticised him in the past because the Republican was “racist”.

He said that, had he been white, Mr Trump would not have “come for me”, and repeated his accusation that Mr Trump’s policies were “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist”.

But Mr Khan struck a noticeably more diplomatic tone when he was asked about Mr Trump’s victory during a “Speak to Sadiq” phone-in on LBC on Friday.

Asked if he still had “beef” with Mr Trump, Mr Khan said: “Firstly and importantly – and it is really important I say this, because I abide by the rules of the game – Donald Trump has won the election. He is going to be the President in January and I wish him well. I congratulate him on winning the election.

“But clearly we know from his record when he was President between 2016 and 2020 and also some of the things he has campaigned on, there are anxieties that Londoners have [and it is] my job as the Mayor is to articulate those.”

Asked what his past insults directed at Mr Trump had achieved, Mr Khan said: “It is really important that we put out a hand of friendship to President-elect Trump and wish him well.”

It was suggested to Mr Khan that he was trying to “have it both ways” by criticising Mr Trump while also advocating friendship.

The Mayor replied: “I think the three things that even Donald Trump supporters would agree with is his policies are protectionist, nativist and unilateralist. I think that poses problems, not just for our great country and the world, but also for London.

“Now look, I want our government and our country to continue to have a special relationship with president Trump and the USA.

“One of the joys about a special relationship is it is like having a best mate. Our expectations are more for a best mate, our closest ally, than they are of others.

“That means sometimes calling out your best mate or your closest ally when you think they are doing things you disagree with.”

In 2017, Mr Trump, then the US President, challenged Mr Khan to an IQ test and attacked his response to the London Bridge terror attack, accusing him of having done “a terrible job”.

Two years later, he called him “very dumb” and a “stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London”.

Mr Khan responded by accusing Mr Trump of “hard-Right populism”, and giving the go-ahead to a plan to fly a giant inflatable Trump baby blimp to coincide with a diplomatic visit.