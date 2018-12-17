It’s not been the best year for the UK.

We’ve tried, and failed – so far at least, to find a way to leave the European Union, which for our friends in Brussels has served as proof of what a lame duck nation we are.

German satirical programme Heute Show has cemented the stance of our continental cousins as they named the UK its ‘Golden Dumbass of the Year’ describing the nation as ‘the most confused island in the world’ and comparing Brexit to a sickness.

But it was Theresa May who was given the roughest ride.

Theresa May was subject of ridicule by German satirical programme the Heute Show and America's Saturday Night Live. (PA)

Presenter Oliver Welke said: “The UK is the most confused island in the world.

“I don’t know about you guys but I can’t stand it anymore.

“The Brits no longer has a clue what they want.

“Just decide already! Or, as you would say put vinegar on your fish.

“Let’s count along together, Theresa May – in just one week delayed the approval vote for her deal with the EU, survived a vote of no confidence and even went begging around Europe.”UK named as ‘Golden Dumbass’ by German satirical TV show