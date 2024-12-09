UK nearly as divided as the US, report finds

The UK is nearly as divided between the political Right and Left as the US, according to a new study.

The research by Dame Sara Khan, the Government’s former counter-extremism tsar, found the UK had the highest levels of polarisation between the two groups outside the US.

She warned there was decreasing societal cohesion and resilience which was contributing to a permissive environment that extremists could exploit.

The percentage of people who viewed Muslims as having “completely different” values had increased from 38 per cent to 44 per cent following the summer riots after the Southport murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Around eight in 10 (80 per cent) of Jews felt less safe in Britain than before the Oct 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel which claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people.

Forty-five per cent of those questioned said they almost never trusted the government to put the nation’s interests first, regardless of the party in power. This was up from 23 per cent in 2020. Only 41 per cent of people trusted their neighbours.

Out of 28 countries, the UK was the least trusting at 39 per cent, down from 43 per cent last year. The study published by Crest Insights, an independent think tank that specialises in the criminal justice system, found the UK had the least trust in the media.

Around 43 per cent of people described Britain as “declining” and a further 25 per cent said it was “weak”.

‘Risk of gradual democratic decline’

Ms Khan’s report warned of a “boiling pot” of issues facing the Government fuelled by socio-economic and political issues.

These included the ongoing cost of living crisis, “legitimate” concerns about the scale and pace of immigration, global events such as the conflict in Gaza, and hostile foreign state interference, she said.

“The spread of extremist and conspiratorial narratives, persistent extremist actors, rising polarisation, severe distrust of our institutions and weakening democratic resilience is, among other things, contributing to an increased risk of gradual democratic decline and extremism being mainstreamed in society,” said Ms Khan.

“This poses a long-term and chronic threat to the well-being and functioning of our democracy and requires a new and strategic approach.

“The Government lacks a dedicated strategy to address declining democratic resilience and the mainstreaming of extremist and conspiratorial narratives.

“Relevant existing policies including the Prevent programme, counter-extremism, and social integration, have failed to prevent long-term extremism concerns or address what are now chronic trends. This is untenable. Nothing short of a radical approach is now needed in government policy to effectively address these emerging challenges.”

Ms Khan proposed establishing a new Cabinet Office directorate to ensure Whitehall developed a much-needed strategic and analytical approach to preventing democratic decline, building societal resilience and cohesion, and counter extremism and other related threats.

She said the Government should also commit to developing a multi-agency partnership and referral mechanism aimed at under-18s who are displaying extremist behaviours and who fall below the terrorism threshold.

Her report highlighted how nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of 16 to 24-year-olds had encountered hateful, violent, extremist or terrorist content on social media.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of young men had a positive view of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate while one in 10 shared the views of people who engaged in violent disorder and rioting during the summer and had sympathy for the use of violence against refugees. Around eight per cent believed violent protest outside refugee accommodation was justified.

Ms Khan said: “It would be tempting to limit reform to publishing a new counter-extremism strategy, making minor adjustments to the Prevent programme and producing a social cohesion strategy.

“This would, however, represent outdated thinking and result in a continuation of a disjointed and siloed approach across government departments with continuing gaps in knowledge, policy and delivery. Such an approach will not meet the challenge that lies ahead.”