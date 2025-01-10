UK officials 'monitoring' Elon Musk's social media as 'possible security risk'

British officials are reportedly monitoring Elon Musk’s social media posts as a possible security risk.

A group within the Home Office’s Homeland Security group, responsible for reducing national security risks, is said to be tracking the X owner’s social media posts.

A Home Office spokesperson said it could not confirm the monitoring, which was first reported by The Mirror newspaper, but that it “routinely” used “open-source monitoring to be informed of what is being shared and discussed online."

The monitoring comes after inflammatory comments made by the Trump ally about safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

He previously called Ms Phillips a "rape genocide apologist" and said she should be jailed, and has also criticised other senior governmental figures.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Jess Phillips (PA Wire)

On Thursday, the Financial Times reported that the Tesla founder had privately discussed with allies on how he could help remove Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer from office before the next election.

The businessman, who is the world’s richest man, reportedly explored how he could oust the Labour government by backing right-wing political parties in the UK.

This included possible backing for Reform UK in a bid to force a change of Prime Minister.

Musk has repeatedly clashed with ministers over whether there should be full inquiry into child sex abuse grooming gangs.

He has called for another national inquiry into historical grooming gangs in areas of the country, but the Government has said its priority is acting on the 2022 recommendations of a seven-year inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay into the issue, which have not yet been implemented.

Ms Phillips earlier this week told Sky News she has faced a "deluge of hate" after Musk’s criticism.

Speaking to Sky's Electoral Dysfunction podcast, the Labour MP said there had been an "attempt" to bully her.

The Prime Minister earlier hit out at Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over "lies and misinformation, and slinging of mud", saying it did not help victims of child sexual abuse.

The Conservatives accused Labour MPs of having "turned a blind eye to justice" for victims of grooming gangs after their call for an inquiry was rejected.