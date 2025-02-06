UK to take over leadership of Ukraine defence group from US

Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
John Healey, the Defence Secretary, will convene the 26th Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels next week
John Healey, the Defence Secretary, will convene the 26th Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels next week - KIN CHEUNG/AFP

The UK is to take over the leadership of the Ukraine defence group from the US.

Next week, John Healey, the Defence Secretary, will convene the 26th Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels.

It will be the first time the UK has led the group, after it was instructed by the Americans to take charge on enhancing Ukraine’s security within Nato.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UDCG will meet ahead of the Nato defence ministers’ meeting on Wednesday to discuss priorities for Ukraine as the international community continues to work together to support the country in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Hegseth, the new US defence secretary, will be in attendance along with up to 50 other nations, as first reported by The Times.

It comes as the US has vowed to take a lesser role in Europe, with Donald Trump having called on Nato members to increase their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP.

Currently the UK spends 2.3 per cent of GDP on defence, however last month Labour pledged to set a deadline for raising this to 2.5 per cent by the spring.

Pete Hegseth, the new US defence secretary, will attend the UDCG along with up to 50 other nations
Pete Hegseth, the new US defence secretary, will attend the UDCG along with up to 50 other nations - Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

A senior defence source told The Telegraph that Mr Healey’s central role in next week’s meeting “shows UK leadership on Ukraine”.

“This is us showing the UK is continuing to work with the US and allies to step up support for Ukraine,” he said.

“It is an opportunity to show that European nations are ready to do more – working alongside our US allies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group first met in April 2022 and has been chaired each time by the US, however it is understood that the UK had hoped to take the chairmanship before President Trump took office.

It is understood that Mr Trump’s administration is expected to present his plan to end the war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference next week.

The plan, which is to be presented to allies by Keith Kellogg, the president’s special representative for Ukraine, will include potentially freezing the conflict and the territory occupied by Russian forces while reassuring Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure that Moscow cannot attack again.

Mr Trump has previously claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine in one day.

He has since threatened Putin with a fresh round of tariffs and sanctions unless he stops the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has openly backed the US president’s plan to secure a ceasefire, however Putin has not indicated his position.

Latest Stories

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret

    The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • U.S. not treated well by Canada? 'Come From Away' director says that's a cruel lie

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — U.S. President Donald Trump's targeting of Canada has left people feeling hurt and betrayed in central Newfoundland, where on Sept. 11, 2001, residents famously dropped everything to care for thousands of people stranded by terrorist attacks against the United States.

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Donald Trump's 'Patronizing' Reply To Afghan Reporter Sparks Anger Online

    The president drew criticism for his response during a press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Marco Rubio Pulls Out of G20 Summit Over ‘Very Bad’ Focus on DEI and Climate

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he won’t attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this month, saying South Africa’s support for DEI and climate change policies are “very bad things.” “I will NOT attend the G20 summit,” Rubio wrote in a post on X, saying, “South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.” It would be highly unusual for the secretary of state to skip

  • "It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs

    "They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Trump Administration’s Defense Of Elon Musk Leaves Critics In Disbelief

    Many critics issued the same response.

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water

  • Trump resistance? A 1940s US sabotage manual goes viral

    Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best

  • South African president phones influential billionaire Musk after Trump's funding threat

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.

  • China's rapid tariff response shows Beijing is ready for Trump

    China's targeted and calibrated response to Trump's tariffs shows Beijing isn't backing down, economists told Business Insider.

  • Mayor, province point fingers after Trump adviser singles out Edmonton's drug crisis

    U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr

  • Poilievre's pivot: Conservatives conducting internal surveys to adapt message

    A possible tariff war with the United States, Justin Trudeau's departure and the Liberal leadership race are all upsetting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's campaign plans.And behind the scenes, not all Conservatives agree on how to adjust."The carbon tax is no longer the ballot box question," a Conservative source in Western Canada told Radio-Canada. "But we've invested so much money fine-tuning that message, it's hard to abandon it completely."Sources told Radio-Canada the Conservative Pa