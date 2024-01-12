UK pledges thousands of military drones for Ukraine in 'historic' security deal

Visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday announced £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine, saying it sent a "strong signal" of UK support for the war-torn nation.

The funding package for the coming year is £200 million higher than the £2.3 billion pledged per year in both 2022 and 2023.

It will ensure the "largest ever commitment of drones", Sunak's office said in a statement.

The UK prime minister said the aid was designed "to send a strong signal of support to the Ukrainian people".

Russian President Vladimir Putin "needs to recognise we're not going anywhere", he added.

"I'm here with one clear message: the United Kingdom stands with Ukraine," he said after touring damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

Sunak met emergency service workers responding to the aftermath of Russian air strikes and praised Ukrainians' "great courage".

The British leader was set to sign a "historic" security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while in Kyiv, his office said.

Sunak said the aid currently in place was due to run through to the "early part of this year".

(AFP)



