UK PM Starmer heads to Brussels for 'first conversation' on EU reset

By Philip Blenkinsop and Alistair Smout

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will push for a reset of relations when he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday for what Brussels described as a "first conversation" on issues like trade, security and youth mobility.

Starmer, whose Labour Party won a July election, has been clear that his government won't seek wholesale negotiation of the Brexit deal that took Britain out of the bloc.

But he is seeking to tweak the relationship in a range of areas. The European Union shares his desire for a joint security pact, but talks on barriers to the movement of goods and people could prove thornier.

"We will only be able to tackle (international) challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union," Starmer said in a statement ahead of the visit.

Starmer has already visited Berlin, Paris, Rome and Dublin since the election to lay the groundwork for a reset in ties. As well as von der Leyen, Starmer will also hold talks with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Wednesday.

"The word reset is being used by both sides so obviously it will be an opportunity to discuss a possible way forward," a Commission spokesperson said this week.

"This is a first meeting of the two and therefore it will simply be the beginning of a conversation."

Starmer has ruled out any return to the EU's single market, its customs union or freedom of movement arrangements.

But he has pledged to seek a new veterinary agreement aimed at reducing border checks, and also wants the mutual recognition of certain professional qualifications, and easier access to the EU for artists on tour.

WARMER TONE

While Starmer's warmer tone has been welcomed by EU leaders, both sides have recognised that changes in the substance of the relationship will be subject to tough negotiation, even if the main tenets of the Brexit settlement are not touched.

For instance, Starmer has said there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme, rejecting an EU proposal to allow 18 to 30-year-old EU citizens to live in Britain and young Britons to stay in the EU for up to four years.

Youth mobility is a key EU demand and London's acceptance, perhaps in a watered down form, may be a condition for moving forward on Britain's wish list.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)