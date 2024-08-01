UK police charge 17-year-old with murder after attack

STORY: :: Date: July 31, 2024

:: Location: Merseyside, United Kingdom

:: UK police charge 17-year-old boy with murder

of three young girls in Southport killings

::Ursula Doyle, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, Mersey-Cheshire

"A 17-year-old boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice. Ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday 29th of July. The 17 year old cannot be named for legal reasons as he is under 18. He has been remanded in custody to appear tomorrow, Thursday, the 1st of August at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square. Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

::Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The teen will be remanded in custody and will appear at the Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday, the police said.

The 17-year-old was in police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the bloody rampage on Monday at a "Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop," a summer vacation event for children aged 6 to 11 in the English seaside town. The three girls killed were aged 6 to 9.

Police said the person charged cannot be named for legal reasons as he is a minor, but confirmed he was born in Britain, quashing speculation on his origins that have triggered disturbances in Southport.