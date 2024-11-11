UK politics latest: Starmer to join Macron for Armistice Day ahead of talks on Trump and Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (R) waves next to Keir Starmer upon his arrival at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris (AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer will mark Armistice Day at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, in what signifies a major step in his plans to build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers ahead of a Brexit reset.

The prime minister has been personally invited by Emmanuel Macron, with the two leaders expected to discuss Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East amid other foreign policy issues.

During the morning, Sir Keir will host veterans, defence charities and British military personnel at the ambassador’s residence, and is also expected to meet the new French prime minister Michel Barnier.

The meetings come less than a week after it was confirmed that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January having been re-elected US president.

There are concerns over what a second Trump term could mean for US support for Kyiv and NATO.

The defence secretary John Healey insisted he expected the US to stand by Ukraine for “as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion”, and the world will have to “wait and see” what he proposes after assuming power.

Key Points

08:45 , Holly Evans

The prime minister is being urged to bolster the UK’s relationship with the European Union following Donald Trump’s re-election, as a senior EU official argues there is a “big opportunity” for closer ties.

Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the European delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, told The Independent the bloc is looking to put academic cooperation, a youth free-movement deal and conversations about artificial intelligence on the table.

Mr Gozi’s intervention comes as politicians in the UK say the result of the US election should be a “wake-up call” for Sir Keir Starmer after Mr Trump swept to victory on 5 November.

World will have to ‘wait and see’ what Trump proposes over Ukraine

08:41 , Holly Evans

The world will have to “wait and see” what Donald Trump “really proposes” over Ukraine, John Healey said.

The Defence Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “We’ll have to wait and see what President Trump really proposes… but if the reports of his call with (Vladimir) Putin last week are right then President Trump is exactly right to warn Putin against escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

“And our task as a nation supporting Ukraine, one of its leading supporters, alongside allies like France, is to step up our support to reinforce the position that Ukraine has at this period where it’s under great pressure from Russia.”

Starmer meets with UK military personnel and Chelsea Pensioners

08:35 , Holly Evans

The prime minister has travelled to Paris to join Emmanuel Macron to mark Armistice Day.

Ahead of the major commemoration events, Sir Keir Starmer is meeting with Chelsea Pensioners, and British officers embedded with foreign military forces.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a breakfast with some of the British defence community (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

(Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

US turning from Nato would not leave UK in ‘weak position'

08:24 , Holly Evans

John Healey denied that the US turning away from Nato would leave the UK in a “weak position”.

Asked whether the loss of US backing would put us in “a very weak and exposed position”, the Defence Secretary told Sky News: “No, we wouldn’t be in a weak position.

“I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe.”

He said the US support for Nato “goes back decades, and that has remained, including through the previous President Trump administration”.

“He pushed, rightly, he pushed European nations to do more, to front Nato better,” Mr Healey added.

Defence secretary says he expects US to stand by Ukraine

08:21 , Holly Evans

The Defence Secretary insisted he expects the US to stand by Ukraine for “as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion” amid questions over the future of US support under Donald Trump.

John Healey said he thought the president-elect “recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do” and American “determination” to continue backing Ukraine is “just as strong”.

Asked whether Ukraine’s safety had diminished since Mr Trump’s election win, Mr Healey told Sky News: “No, I don’t. The US alongside the UK have been two of the leading countries that have been standing by Ukraine, supporting Ukraine, our determination to do so is just as strong.”

He added: “As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do, and I expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over Putin’s invasion.”

Starmer’s visit to France shows ‘close relationship’ between leaders

08:14 , Holly Evans

Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to France to commemorate Armistice Day is a reminder that “we can never take the freedoms we enjoy in Europe for granted”, the Defence Secretary said.

The Prime Minister is attending commemorations across the Channel to mark “a special year” and the “close relationship” between London and Paris, John Healey said.

The Prime Minister is the first to visit France for Armistice Day since Winston Churchill joined Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

Asked why Sir Keir was making the trip, Mr Healey told Sky News: “This is a special year. We mark 80 years D-Day invasions and some of the critical battles that liberated Europe and ended the Second World War.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with France’s Emmanuel Macron in September (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Wire)

“This is also a mark of the close relationship between the two leaders, between (President Emmanuel) Macron and Starmer, but also the historic bonds between our two countries and our two militaries.”

He added that the visit was “very fitting” and a reminder that “we can never take the freedoms we enjoy in Europe for granted”.

Read the full story: Starmer makes historic Armistice trip in big Brexit reset move to woo Macron

08:10 , Holly Evans

Sir Keir Starmer is set to be the first UK leader to attend a French Armistice Day ceremony since the Second World War following a personal invitation from Emmanuel Macron, in what is a major step in his plans for a Brexit reset.

The prime minister, who has put a revival of relations with Brussels at the heart of his mission, will attend 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 in Paris on Monday, becoming the first UK leader to attend the ceremony since Winston Churchill in 1944. Paris had been liberated that summer.

Amid the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s administration in Germany, Sir Keir will be keen to woo the French president and build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers.

Welcome to our live blog

08:09 , Holly Evans

