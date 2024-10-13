UK politics live: P&O still going to Labour investment summit despite minister calling for boycott

The owner of P&O ferries will attend a key investment summit after Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from comments by a minister who called the firm a “cowboy operator”.

After efforts by Downing Street to smooth relations, it is understood that DP World will now attend Monday’s gathering, despite the row over Louise Haigh’s comments about the firm.

It comes as scores of Labour MPs have urged Rachel Reeves to embrace spending tens of billions more on ailing public services ahead of the budget.

A group of 70 supportive Labour MPs have written to Reeves urging her to commit to a major rewriting of fiscal rules that would allow tens of billions to be poured into schools, hospitals and transport links.

The letter from the Labour Growth Group warns Reeves that Labour must not repeat mistakes by ducking the “tough choices required to unlock investment” and encourage growth.

“We give voice to the silent majority who benefit from economic reforms, infrastructure projects and growth, no matter how well organised the vocal minority,” the letter read.

Key Points

  • 70 Labour MPs urge Rachel Reeves to commit to billion-pound spend ahead of budget

P&O boss will attend investment summit after Starmer’s rebuke to minister over ‘cowboy’ comment

11:43 , Alexander Butler

P&O boss will attend investment summit after Starmer’s rebuke to minister

Robert Jenrick smiles as he is confronted over £1bn property approval for Tory donor Richard Desmond

11:33 , Alexander Butler

Government ‘had conversation’ with DP World

11:05 , Alexander Butler

The Government had to “have a conversation” with DP World to secure its investment after a row over the Transport Secretary’s call to boycott P&O Ferries.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the investment, which was reportedly put in jeopardy by scathing criticism of the ferry operator, was going ahead.

Dubai-based DP World, which owns P&O, also said it is attending an investment summit after getting “the clarity we need” from the Government.

Mr Reynolds was asked on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips how close the Government came to losing DP World’s planned £1 billion investment.

Jonathan Reynolds says P&O Ferries is not a rogue operator and should not be boycotted

11:00 , Alexander Butler

70 Labour MPs urge Rachel Reeves to commit to billion-pound spend ahead of budget

10:51 , Alexander Butler

Scores of Labour MPs have urged Rachel Reeves to embrace spending tens of billions more on ailing public services ahead of the budget.

A group of 70 supportive Labour MPs have written to Reeves urging her to commit to a major rewriting of fiscal rules that would allow tens of billions to be poured into schools, hospitals and transport links.

The letter from the Labour Growth Group warns Reeves that Labour must not repeat mistakes by ducking the “tough choices required to unlock investment” and encourage growth.

