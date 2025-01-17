UK politics live: Labour announce rapid national grooming gang review in partial climb down as Musk responds

Yvette Cooper has announced support for government-backed local inquiries into grooming gangs, in what will be seen as a partial climb down on the issue.

Following calls for a national inquiry into the scandal sparked by an aggressive social media campaign by billionaire Elon Musk, the home secretary also announced a three-month rapid review of the “current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country”.

Ms Cooper insisted the national review – which will be led by Baroness Casey – will be “no-holds-barred”, and vowed to set out by Easter how the government will implement the 20 recommendations of the previous Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which concluded in 2022.

Mr Musk responded on X by saying: “I hope this is a proper investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch ramped up her anti-immigration rhetoric as she warned that Britain is “not a hotel” and said those who “don’t want to integrate into British culture” should not be in the UK.

In a major speech, the Tory leader admitted her party had made mistakes over Brexit and warned that Britain has “lost its way”, as she vowed: “We are going to give you your country back.”

Key Points

Labour bows to pressure to announce new grooming gang inquiries

Yvette Cooper faces difficult questions on funding for new probes

Kemi Badenoch ramps up anti-immigration rhetoric in major speech

UK’s economy grows for first time in three months – but less than expected

Keir Starmer visits burns hospital in Kyiv as part of Ukraine visit

05:00 , Andy Gregory

Government to conduct pandemic preparedness drills

04:00 , Andy Gregory

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior government figures and the emergency services will take part in a multi-day pandemic preparedness exercise, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden has said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told MPs: “The improvements that we have made to our resilience have been put to the test over the past six months. These include the Prime Minister chairing a number of emergency Cobra meetings to address the violent disorder that occurred over the summer, and working across our four nations to anticipate and contain clade 1 mpox cases in the UK.

“Since July, we have also sent two emergency alerts to provide advice to the public in life threatening situations during Storm Dara, for example, because of a very rare red danger to life warning, the alert was sent to over 3 million people in affected regions. And more recently, we issued a very localised warning over flooding danger.

“The Government will carry out a full national test of the Emergency Alert System later this year. This will ensure that the system is functioning correctly, should it need to be deployed in an emergency.”

He added: “We will be undertaking a full national pandemic response exercise later this year, it will be the first of its kind in nearly a decade. It will test the UK’s capabilities, our plans, protocols and procedures in the event of another major pandemic. It will be led by senior ministers, it will involve thousands of participants, run across all regions and nations of the UK.”

Rochdale MP welcomes new investigation into grooming gangs

03:00 , Andy Gregory

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochdale’s MP Paul Waugh has strongly welcomed Baroness Casey’s investigation into grooming gangs.

The Labour MP told the Commons: “Child sexual exploitation and abuse are the most sickening appalling crimes, perpetrated against some of the most vulnerable youngsters in our communities.

“So can I strongly welcome this comprehensive, new, national plan of action to put victims first and welcome the appointment of Baroness Casey to conduct a rapid review into the scale and nature of these grooming gangs.”

Mr Waugh added: “My constituents in Rochdale know this issue is too important for political ... point scoring and everything we do should put victims at the heart.”

Danger of possible Trump tariffs greater for UK than other countries, minister warns

02:02 , Andy Gregory

The danger posed by potential US tariffs is greater for the UK than other comparable countries, the business secretary has warned just days before Donald Trump enters the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Reynolds admitted that Mr Trump’s presidency will be a “challenging time for anyone responsible for trade”, amid fears of a global trade war.

In the run-up to his election, the Republican promised to implement 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all goods coming into the country – a figure that rises to 60 per cent for those from China.

Asked about his incoming presidency, Mr Reynolds told Sky News: “I think it’s going to be a challenging time for anyone who is responsible for trade in a big economy because of some of those pledges that were made in the campaign.”

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:

Danger of Trump tariffs greater for UK than other countries, minister warns

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury breaks silence after pleading guilty to street attack

01:04 , Andy Gregory

Starmer warns MPs not to leave drinks unattended in parliament amid spiking probe

00:05 , Andy Gregory

Keir Starmer has warned MPs not to leave drinks unattended in parliament after it emerged police are investigating reports of a spiking incident inside one of its bars.

The alleged incident took place at the start of January just after MPs returned from their long Christmas break.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said it is “incredibly concerning”, adding that “women have a right to feel safe everywhere – at work, at home, in our schools.”

He added that it was “not sensible” for MPs to leave drinks at the bar while they go to vote, but added: “The prime minister would let people follow their own common sense on this one”.

On the question of whether MPs should drink alcohol before they vote on important matters, he added: “It’s up to MPs. When it comes to this particular issue on the parliamentary estate it should be the case that everyone feels safe.”

Kate Devlin and Millie Cooke report:

Starmer warns MPs not to leave drinks unattended in parliament amid spiking probe

Full report: Labour bows to pressure to announce new grooming gang inquiries

Thursday 16 January 2025 23:08 , Andy Gregory

Yvette Cooper has announced a “rapid national audit” into the scale and nature of grooming gangs across the country amid growing calls from MPs for a new inquiry.

The home secretary also pledged five new local inquiries backed by government funding in a statement to the Commons on Thursday.

The “no holds barred” rapid review, which will report within three months, will be led by Baroness Casey and will “look at the cultural and societal drivers for this type of offending”, Ms Cooper said.

The partial climb down comes after three Labour MPs from the north west and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke ranks to demand a rethink.

Read the full report here:

Labour bows to pressure to announce new grooming gang inquiries

Inquiry chair welcomes new announcements on grooming gangs

Thursday 16 January 2025 22:11 , Andy Gregory

The former chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said progress on putting in place all of the recommendations from her final report must happen “as speedily as possible”, adding that “much valuable time has already been lost”.

Alexis Jay said: “I welcome the Home Secretary’s commitment to implementing all of my Inquiry’s final recommendations to better protect children from sexual abuse.

“I look forward to working with the government to make progress on this as speedily as possible, as much valuable time has already been lost since the publication of the Inquiry’s Final Report in October 2022, causing even more trauma to many victims and survivors.”

Lammy urged to set out timetable for official recognition of Palestine

Thursday 16 January 2025 21:22 , Andy Gregory

MPs have urged David Lammy to set out a timetable for the government to officially recognise Palestine, as the Commons emphasised the need for a two-state solution.

In the Commons, the Foreign Secretary faced repeated questions over what criteria officials and ministers would use for the decision, and to give a indication of when it may happen.

Two Labour MPs, Paula Barker and Tahir Ali, said they were concerned Labour would not meet its manifesto pledge to recognise Palestine within the parliament.

Mr Lammy replied: “There’s a real dilemma in terms of Palestinian recognition. There are some who want Palestinian recognition essentially because they believe that two states is years away, and it will never be achieved, and they want the UK to say ‘we’ll do it now, we’ll put the marker in the sand’, despite the fact that it’s years away and it can never be achieved.

“And there are others who recognise the important role of the UK in relation to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and therefore understand that we will do that, but we will do it when we know it’s going to happen and it’s in sight. This is one of those critical moments, one of those critical moments, and believe me, I will play my part.”

Home secretary issues child grooming gang warning: 'Too many people looked away'

Thursday 16 January 2025 20:35 , Andy Gregory

Labour MP presses home secretary on status of grooming gang inquiries

Thursday 16 January 2025 19:44 , Andy Gregory

A Labour MP has pressed the home secretary on her decision not to place the investigation into grooming gangs on a “statutory footing”.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, said: “Can she just explain why she believes that the statutory footing isn’t the right way to go, and the localised way that she’s suggesting will actually make sure we get to the truth?”

Yvette Cooper replied: “We obviously have had already a statutory seven-year inquiry into child sexual abuse, and also a statutory two-year investigation into child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs.

“Those reports came out, with really important recommendations, but one of the things that they identified was that, particularly on the issues around the gangs, there simply wasn’t enough evidence or data to be able to do further work and further investigations.

“And that is why the next step has to be to have the national audit, the rapid audit, that we have asked Baroness Casey to undertake, in order to be able to get much more extensive assessment of the prevalence and also scale ... the nature of child sexual exploitation across the country.”

Comment | I advised Kamala Harris on immigration – these are the hard truths that Labour must learn

Thursday 16 January 2025 18:58 , Andy Gregory

In a piece for Independent Voices, Frank Sharry, lead advisor on immigration policy to the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, writes:

In the US, the UK, across Europe and beyond, populist voices will be emboldened [by Donald Trump’s return to the White House], hardening political, media and policy discourse, especially about the issue on which Trump rode to power: migration.

In the UK, migration is similarly a top-tier issue, seized upon by populist voices, and in the EU, the issue continues to roil politics and influence election outcomes.

What should advocates of liberal democracy, and balanced immigration policies, do to respond to the populist challenge on migration?

I advised Kamala Harris on immigration – these are the hard truths Labour must learn

ICYMI: Starmer’s replacement for anti-corruption minister already embroiled in China lobbying row

Thursday 16 January 2025 18:14 , Andy Gregory

The Treasury has become embroiled in a new row just hours after the department’s anti-corruption minister was forced to resign, with questions mounting over the appointment of a minister who previously lobbied on behalf of financial interests with China.

Emma Reynolds, who formerly served as the treasurer for the APPG on China, has been appointed as the Treasury’s new City minister.

Until last year’s election, she served as managing director at banking trade group TheCityUK, a role which saw her lobby ministers to water down proposed restrictions on Chinese business activity.

Last month, sources told Bloomberg that Ms Reynolds had campaigned to keep China off the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme’s “enhanced tier”, a categorisation which would have increased transparency obligations for dealings with Beijing. At the time, Labour said Ms Reynolds “was not involved in the government’s China policy.”

But she has since been promoted to City minister after the resignation of Tulip Siddiq, who became embroiled in a corruption row linked to the deposed regime of her aunt in Bangladesh.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:

Starmer’s replacement for anti-corruption minister embroiled in China lobbying row

Watch | Zelensky and Starmer lay flowers at memorial to fallen Ukraine soldiers

Thursday 16 January 2025 17:46 , Andy Gregory

Grooming gang audit will not clash with social care reform review, No 10 insists

Thursday 16 January 2025 17:18 , Andy Gregory

Baroness Casey’s investigation into grooming gangs will not impact her leadership of a commission into reforming social care, Downing Street insisted.

Asked whether the two pieces of work would clash, a No 10 spokesperson said: “Louise Casey’s track record speaks for itself.

“She is carrying out this work in her role as the government’s lead, non-executive director. [It] will not affect her work on the independent commission into adult social care, which begins in April, and her work on this rapid audit on grooming gangs will begin immediately.”

Asked if this meant the grooming gangs audit would be finished by the start of April, the spokesperson replied: “Yes. Preparatory work on the social care audit is starting immediately. Baroness Casey formally takes up her role in April.”

The spokesman added the grooming gangs audit, which will look at the cultural and social drivers of the offences, would be a “rapid, targeted audit with a clear timeframe of three months”.

Yvette Cooper announces £2m funding for police probes into grooming gangs

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:49 , Andy Gregory

Child sexual abuse survivors have been ‘used as a political football’, Lib Dems warn

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:32 , Andy Gregory

Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Josh Babarinde has warned that sexual abuse survivors have been “gaslit” and “used as a political football”.

He told MPs: “Too many survivors’ stories have been characterised by being ignored, hidden or gaslit, and recently, too many survivor stories have been shamefully used as a political football in some corners of this House and beyond.

“And survivors’ experiences are littered with gutwrenching instances of where power holders have missed glaring opportunities to take action against child sexual abuse and exploitation and history must stop repeating itself.”

He added: “What legal powers will these inquiries have to ensure that they have teeth and justice can be delivered?”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper replied: “Actually for many victims and survivors, what they need is a proper police investigation to go after the perpetrators, to prosecute them, to hold them to account, to get justice and to get those perpetrators behind bars, and that will help protect other young people as well.

“So I think one of the most important changes we’re making is making it easier to get those investigations reopened where, for the wrong reasons they have been closed down, and actually justice still needs to be done.”

She added: “What we know is from one of the Telford survivors, who has said, because she gave evidence to both the National Inquiry and to the local inquiry, she found that local inquiry was far more effective at getting the changes in that area, and also easier for her to be able to give evidence to.”

Labour MP warns grooming gang inquiries must be able to compel witnesses

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:14 , Andy Gregory

Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion has warned that inquiries into child sexual abuse need “the ability to compel witnesses”.

She told MPs: “[Yvette Cooper] cites Telford, which was victim focused, which was why it was so important, because we must have those victims and survivors’ voices.

“But what they said they lacked, what Greater Manchester said they lacked, was the ability to compel witnesses, and a big strand of what we need to do is make sure there have been no cover ups, and it’s only if it’s on a statutory footing that we can do that.”

Ms Cooper said: “Obviously, the work in Telford and in Rotherham, in the original work that Baroness Casey did, did manage to uncover truths in different areas.

“But there also need to be other new arrangements on accountability, and that is what we are working with the Cabinet Office and also with mayors and councils to draw up what new accountability arrangements would be.”

Elon Musk responds as government announces new grooming gangs inquiry

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:09 , Andy Gregory

Elon Musk has responded to the government’s announcement of a new inquiry into grooming gangs, after the billionaire forced the issue onto the front pages with a campaign of attacks – at times baseless and abusive – on Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers.

“I hope this is a proper investigation,” the Tesla and X owner wrote on his social media platform.

Starmer considers UK troops in Ukraine in peacekeeper role as he meets Zelensky in Kyiv

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:58 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer is considering plans to send British troops into Ukraine to act as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

The development came during the prime minister’s first trip to Ukraine since he took power six months ago, which included a meeting with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip saw the prime minister seizing the international agenda just days before Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term as US president on Monday with a plan to negotiate and end to Vladimir Putin’s war.

While Downing Street remained tight-lipped about the possibility of British boots on the ground in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky confirmed that it was on the agenda.

Read the full report here:

Starmer considers UK troops in Ukraine in peacekeeper role as he arrives in Kyiv

Yvette Cooper vows to help grooming gang victims get justice

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:43 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

The home secretary said that her new plans will make it easier for victims of grooming gangs to get a police investigation into alleged crimes.

Yvette Cooper told MPs: “We are making it easier to get those investigations reopened,” adding that the government will give victims new rights to go to an independent panel to reassess their case if it is closed down.

She said the demand for police chiefs to review closed cases will help victims get justice.

Government will set out timetable for action ‘before Easter’, says home secretary

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:31 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

Responding to her Tory opposite number in the Commons, Yvette Cooper said that Baroness Louise Casey’s review will be “no holds barred” and will deal with the scale of grooming gangs.

The home secretary said the review will “fill the gaps in the evidence ... rather than to rerun the same questions”.

She criticised the Tory government for failing to introduce a duty to report child abuse “to make it a responsibility on professionals to report.”

The government will “set out before Easter” how they will take forward all 20 recommendations from Alexis Jay’s child sexual abuse inquiry, Ms Cooper said.

Analysis | Cooper facing difficult questions on funding of new inquiries from Labour MP

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:29 , Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor

Labour MP Sarah Champion has pointed out the inquiry in Telford along cost £8m.

And yet Ms Cooper has just announced £5m for the initial set of five new local inquiries.

Ms Champion overall welcomed the home secretary's announcement, but as an MP who is highly respected on this issue her concerns over the issue of money may well cause alarm bells to ring in the Home Office.

Tory MP says grooming gangs announcement is ‘wholly inadequate’

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:24 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

Tory MP Chris Philip, shadow home secretary, has said that Yvette Cooper has promised “only five local inquiries”.

He told the Commons: “This is wholly inadequate when we know up to 50 towns are affected … how are the other 40 plus towns supposed to get answers to the questions they have? And how will these initial five towns be chosen?

“It seems they will not be statutory inquiries … that means these local inquiries will not have the power to compel witnesses to attend … if that’s the case, how can they possibly get to the truth when faced with cover-ups?”

Cooper vows to support local grooming gang inquiries with £5m of funding

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:19 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

The government will support local inquiries into grooming gangs with £5m of funding, Yvette Cooper has said.

Promising to use powers to hold failing officials to account, the home secretary told MPs she would ensure “those who are complicit in cover-ups, or who try and resist scrutiny, are always robustly held to account and truth and justice are never denied”.

Rapid review will examine ‘cultural and societal drivers’ in grooming gang offending

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:16 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

A “rapid audit” by Baroness Casey will “properly examine” ethnicity data, home secretary Yvette Cooper has told MPs.

Ms Cooper said that Baroness Casey's rapid review will also make recommendations, explaining: “It will properly examine ethnicity data and the demographics of the gangs involved and their victims, and will look at the cultural and societal drivers for this type of offending, including amongst different ethnic groups.”

Government orders ‘rapid audit’ on grooming gangs, Yvette Cooper announces

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:14 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

Data on grooming gang perpetrators, including on their ethnicity, is “inadequate”, the home secretary has said.

Yvette Cooper has also asked Baroness Casey to oversee a “rapid audit” on gang based exploitation in the country.

The audit will consider the “cultural drivers” of this offending, Ms Cooper has said. The rapid-audit will take three-months.

The home secretary will also provide backing for local inquiries into grooming gangs, she told the Commons.

(Parliament TV)

Police chiefs asked to re-examine grooming cases where no action taken

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:13 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has written to the National Police Chiefs council to ask police chiefs to look again at historic grooming gang allegations where no action was taken.

All police forces will be expected to make “problem profiles of the grooming gangs in their area”, Ms Cooper told MPs.

‘Shamefully little progress made’ on tackling child sexual abuse, warns home secretary

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:11 , Andy Gregory

Despite all of the previous national inquiries, reports and hundreds of recommendations, “far too little action has been taken and shamefully little progress has been made to tackle child sexual exploitation, Yvette Cooper has warned.

“That has to change,” the home secretary told the Commons.

The government will lay out a full timeable for implementing the 20 recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, she said.

Yvette Cooper says she met with chair of inquiry into child sexual abuse

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:04 , Andy Gregory

Yvette Cooper has said that she and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips met earlier this week with Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the Indpeendent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

Prof Jay’s “strongest message to us was that the survivors who bravely testified to terrible crimes committed against them must not be left to feel that their efforts were in vain, because despite all the inquiries no one listened and nothing was done.”

Yvette Cooper is expected to ask police forces to reopen cold cases relating to child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the BBC (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:02 , Andy Gregory

Home secretary Yvette Cooper is up now in the Commons, making a statement about grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation.

Tory election loss was party’s ‘greatest ever defeat’, says Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:55 , Andy Gregory

Challenged that her speech was “all just a bit joyless”, Kemi Badenoch said: “I am speaking based on where the Conservative Party is.

“We have just suffered our greatest ever defeat – ever, ever, in hundreds of years. I don’t think the public will start trusting us if I turn up looking like I’m having a great time and everything is fantastic.

“I want them to know that we understand why they asked for change, why they voted pretty much every party they could do in order to kick us out.

“So I’m doing a serious job here. I’m talking about new leadership and I want them to know that things are different and we are going to be earning their trust.”

Badenoch rejects prospect of Tory deal with Farage

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:47 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has appeared to reject the suggestion of a Tory-Reform merger.

Asked by GB News why she has allowed Nigel Farage to “become the voice of the right” and whether the Tories and Reform could “merge to beat Labour before the next election”, Ms Badenoch said: “Nigel Farage says he wants to destroy the Conservative Party – why on Earth would we merge with that?”

Insisting that “policies without plans are just announcements”, she said: “What Reform is doing is making announcements. We did that as well and people didn’t like it. How well did net zero work? That was the policy, where was the plan?”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Kemi Badenoch ‘is in denial’, says Labour Party chair

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:36 , Andy Gregory

Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves has reacted to Kemi Badenoch’s speech by accusing her of being “in denial”, as the Tory leader sought to acknowledge her party’s past mistakes and turn a new page under her fledgling leadership.

Ms Reeves said on X: “Kemi Badenoch is in denial. Far from rebuilding trust, she still can’t bring herself to be honest about the litany of mistakes the Tories made.

“The Tories haven’t listened and haven’t learned. This Labour Government is getting on with delivering our Plan for Change.”

Yvette Cooper ‘threatened with legal action’ by grooming gangs whistleblower

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:33 , Andy Gregory

The home secretary’s expected announcement of a series of local reviews into grooming gangs comes after she was threatened with legal action.

Maggie Oliver, a former detective who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, warned Yvette Cooper in a pre-action letter on Wednesday that she would take her to court unless she takes “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” over gangs sexually exploiting children.

In a statement from the charity set up in her name, Ms Oliver said she had put Ms Cooper “on notice” that she would seek a judicial review in the High Court unless the home secretary “publicly confirms that she will implement all 20 of the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and publishes a timetable for implementation of those recommendations, and takes urgent steps to allay widespread public concern regarding the grooming and sexual abuse by organised gangs/groups”.

What action has Yvette Cooper already taken on the child sex abuse inquiry's recommendations?

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:23 , Holly Bancroft, Social Affairs Correspondent

Home secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to announce support for government-backed local inquiries into grooming gangs, but what has Ms Cooper already done to act on the recommendations of the Alexis Jay inquiry?

Earlier in January, Ms Cooper told MPs that the Labour government would make it an offence to fail to report or to cover up child sexual abuse. The government will also legislate to make grooming an aggravating factor in the sentencing of child sexual offences, and introduce a single data set on child abuse and protection so that services can work together to flag concerns.

Children's charities have called for Ms Cooper to go further. They want better funded support for survivors of child sexual abuse and also for a cabinet-level minister for children, both recommendations made by Professor Jay in her 2022 inquiry.

Kemi Badenoch says there is ‘a lot more’ Tories could have done on Brexit

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:17 , Andy Gregory

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said “there is a lot more” that her party could have done on Brexit.

She says: “On Brexit, I think there is a lot more that we could have and should have done. I did what I could as business secretary – I removed the supremacy of the European Court of Justice, we removed about 4,000 EU laws.

“But what we need to start doing is looking at where we have competitive advantage with countries around the world, and use our regulatory system to exploit that competitive advantage. What I worry about with Labour is that they are just trying to copy what is already out there.”

‘We are going to give you your country back,’ says Kemi Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:15 , Andy Gregory

In her closing gambit, Kemi Badenoch says “the Conservatives are under new leadership, we are going to do things differently”.

She adds: “And this is my message to people watching today: we need a government that supports, not punishes, those who do the right thing. We need to rebuild the state to be more focused, more efficient and more effectie.

“We need to make our country more resilient, more secure, and prosperous. Where hard work is rewarded, where children can have a better life than their parents.

“It may not feel like it right now, but our country’s best days are ahead of us. Britain is a land of opportunity, not a country to apologise for. So if you want real plans rather than announcements, join us. And if you want a better country for our children, join us.

“Together we can fix the damage that Labour is inflicting. Together we can make politics work again for the first time in a generation ... We are going to give you your country back.”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Badenoch riffs on Labour’s ‘working people’ mantra

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:10 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has riffed on Labour’s mantra of “working people” as she seeks to set out her brand of Conservatism.

She says: “You know what helps working people? It’s world class schooling that allows them to master complex topics.”

“You know what helps working people? Being able to walk down the high street and not see anti social behaviour ... because local bureaucrats have given up and crime is not punished.

“You know what helps working people? Ensuring that they don’t spend January until June earning taxes for the government ... A government that demands higher standards from public services.”

She adds: “That’s my Conservatism ... It’s a guarantee that tomorrow will be better, richer and safer.”

Badenoch vows to make Tories ‘the party of meritocracy'

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:08 , Andy Gregory

“We are going to tell people why Conservatism matters,” vows Kemi Badenoch.

Acknowledging that her party has gone through many iterations over the past 14 years “and at times it felt like our core beliefs had become secondary”, the Tory leader adds: “It left people disillusioned. It made the task of governing harder, and it didn’t work. No more.”

She adds: “We will rediscover the idea that everyone contributes towards society, not just calculate what they take out of it. We will again be the party of meritocracy. We believe that if you do right by your community, your family, your society, you will succeed.

“And if you don’t, you likely won’t. Our society is treating those people who do best badly, and the people that do worst well. Everything is upside down. That’s the opposite of fairness.”

We can’t afford for Labour to fail, says Kemi Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:04 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has vowed that the Conservative Party has said that “for the good of the country, we can’t afford for Labour to fail”.

She says: “We will back Keir Starmer when he does the right thing – I don’t care who gets the credit. We just have to start getting our country back on track.”

Badenoch vows to restore trust in Tory party

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:02 , Andy Gregory

The Conservative Party must do things differently under new leadership, says Kemi Badenoch.

That means restoring trust, she says, adding: “We will start by fulfilling the role that the British people gave us, being an effective opposition. Fighting for common sense and truth, building a plan that actually delivers.

“We need the government to do well in order for our country to do well. But they are failing on the basics.”

The Tory leader adds: “Secondly, we are absolutely going to keep saying what people in this country think. We are not going to be quiet about the things that are too important for our country.”

Kemi Badenoch ramps up anti-migration rhetoric in first leadership speech of the year

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:59 , Millie Cooke, Political Correspondent

Kemi Badenoch has ramped up her anti-migration rhetoric, warning that “if people don’t want to integrate into British culture, they shouldn’t be here”.

She claimed that the “dream of every generation, that our children can have a better life than we did is slowing dying”, adding that “structural problems need fixing”.

In a speech in London, she promised to deliver hard truths and called for the government to “focus on the things that matter”.

Labour ‘suffocating the spirit of enterprise’, says Kemi Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:58 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has claimed that Labour “are shrinking the economic cake right in front of us”.

She says: “They are wrecking business confidence, destroying jobs, they are suffocating the spirit of enterprise. Tiny bits of growth in the economy can hide millions of small recessions. Life gets tougher as wages slip further behind another round of price rises.

“Millions of mortgages will be fixed at higher rates than necessary, as a direct result of Rachel Reeves’ economic mismanagement. Millions of jobs will never be created if businesses decide it is just too hard.”

“It doesn’t have to be like this,” the Tory leader adds.

Badenoch warns against ‘mortgaging the future’ of the next generation

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:55 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has warned against “mortgaging the future” of the next generation to make our lives more comfortable, adding: “That will demand the kind of tough, soul-searching conversations we’re not having right now.”

The Tory leader points to an energy supply “more vulnerable than ever” and says that “demography is destiny” as she points to Britain’s ageing population.

“Look at productivity – a shrinking group of people are working to support an ever growing number of those who are unable or unwilling to work,” she says.

She adds: “We simply cannot take all the millions of people who want to come here from elsewhere. Our country is our home, it is not a hotel. If people arriving don’t want to integrate into British culture, they shouldn’t be here, and it is not controversial to say that.”

(BBC)

Kemi Badenoch criticises her party for ‘telling people what they wanted to hear’

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:52 , Andy Gregory

The public will never trust politicians unless we can admit our mistakes, says Kemi Badenoch.

The difference between me and Keir Starmer is that he won’t admit he’s ever made a mistake, she says.

The Tory leader adds: “I will accept the Conservative Party made mistakes, and I understand why the British people made it so clear in July that they wanted a change. We were making announcements without proper plans.

“We announced that we would leave the European Union before we had a plan for growth outside the EU. We made it the law that we would deliver net zero by 2050 and only after that did we start thinking about how we would do it. We announced year after year that we would lower immigration but despite our efforts immigration kept going up.

“Those mistakes were made because we told people what they wanted to hear first and then tried to work it out later. That is going to stop under my leadership.”

Labour has policies but no plan, claims Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:48 , Andy Gregory

Labour is struggling because it has presented policies without a plan, Kemi Badenoch claims.

The Tory leader says: “That’s why Rachel Reeves snatched winter fuel and taxed family farms. These options were presented to us time and time again by officials and we rejected them, because they would hurt so many people for so little benefit.

“The chancellor took them because she has no ideas of her own.”

Badenoch vows to ‘tell the British people the truth'

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:47 , Andy Gregory

The Conservative Party is under new leadership and “from now on we are going to be telling the British people the truth, even when it is difficult to hear”, says Kemi Badenoch.

That includes the truth about past mistakes and the actions needed “to get this country out of this mess”, the Tory leader says.

She adds that it is “hard not to feel sorry for the Labour government, because they have walked into some of the same traps that we did – like assuming that you can just keep raising taxes with no consequences”.

Britain has lost its way, says Kemi Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:45 , Andy Gregory

We are a great country, but we have lost our way, warns Kemi Badenoch.

“The truth is that Britain is failing to compete in a world that is changing and it is not working for its citizens,” the Tory leader says.

In the 1980s it took months to save for a house deposit, now it takes more than a decade, and “for many the dream of owning a home is impossible”. Jobs that did not require a degree previously now require two, she says.

‘We are all getting poorer,’ warns Kemi Badenoch

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:43 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has taken the stage for her first major speech of the year.

The Tory leader begins by warning that “we are all getting poorer” – and says politicians across all parties have not told the truth about this and are instead proposing fixes which are making things worse.

Labour bows to pressure to announce new grooming gang inquiries

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:39 , Andy Gregory

Yvette Cooper is to announce a number of local inquiries into failures into tackling Asian grooming gangs in around 50 towns across the UK.

The home secretary is set to make an announcement in the Commons after three Labour MPs from the north west and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke ranks to demand a rethink.

With pressure mounting the government has instead agreed to a series of local inquiries into failures, with a budget of £10 million.

It is understood that the local reviews will be led by Baroness Louise Casey,and will focus on the “cultural drivers” and ethnicity of the gangs involved in the grooming and rape of underage girls.

Ms Cooper is also expected to announce that she will ask police forces to reopen “cold cases” relating to child sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls.

Our political editor David Maddox reports:

Labour bows to pressure to announce new grooming gang inquiries

Major UK infrastructure projects ‘unachievable’, report warns

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:28 , Andy Gregory

A larger number of major UK projects, including HS2, a national Holocaust memorial centre and nuclear reactors for submarines, are considered unachievable than in previous years, a report to ministers reveals.

Some 27 of the 227 large-scale schemes overseen by the government appear to be unachievable, according to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s latest annual report.

The first phase of the HS2 railway line between London and Birmingham is among the projects classified as unachievable – rated “red” – in the report, which is based on data gathered before March 2024 under Rishi Sunak’s government.

The report comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s government desperately seeks to kickstart economic growth.

Grooming gangs announcement backed by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:28 , Kate Devlin

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has backed an expected announcement on support for government-backed local inquiries into grooming gangs.

She recently wrote a five-point plan which called on “the Home Office to mandate local inquiries around the country to hold authorities to account - which then report back to the government.”

She has now tweeted: “Wow! Looks like the Government is accepting my 5 point plan to prevent child abuse and expose cover-ups over Grooming gangs! Statement approx 2pm - I’ll be all over the details!!”

Local inquiries into the grooming gang scandal condemned as 'insufficient'

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:22 , Kate Devlin

The former Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Local inquiries on this issue are not sufficient.

“This dreadful scandal was able to continue because of huge issues within our institutions, so we need to understand how the culture within those institutions worked.

“Only with a national inquiry can we join the dots and really get to the bottom of this issue for victims.”

What does 0.1% economy growth really mean for you?

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:20 , Andy Gregory

In economics circles, the latest economic figures showing GDP growth of 0.1 per cent – along with slower inflation and slightly falling gilt yields following a concerning, sharp rise – are being celebrated as minor wins and breathing space for the Labour government.

This is all well and good for leaders, policy makers and those who deal in decisions at the top of the nation, but what does it actually mean?

And perhaps more importantly, what effect does it have on an ongoing, day-to-day basis for the everyday person? Let’s face it: if a sign in a shop window says “sale! 0.1% off!”, the chances are you’re probably not going to be too interested in immediately buying. So, is the amount even notable?

To help explain these figures and what it all means in real terms, we’ve asked the experts from key areas such as banking, job recruitment and money managing to break down how economic growth ties in to real lives.

Our business and money editor Karl Matchett reports:

What does 0.1% economy growth really mean for you?

Cooper expected to announce support for local grooming gang inquiries

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:12 , Kate Devlin

Yvette Cooper is expected to announce support for government-backed local inquiries into grooming gangs, in what will be seen as a partial climb down on the issue.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will make the announcement on Thursday in response to calls for a national inquiry into the scandal from the Conservatives, Reform UK, and some Labour MPs.

Three Labour MPs have publicly expressed their support for a national inquiry, Walton MP Dan Carden, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion and Rochdale MP Paul Waugh, after an intervention by Elon Musk saw the story hit the headlines.

(PA Wire)

Campaigners welcome Kemi Badenoch’s criticism of Brexit

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:12 , Kate Devlin

In a major speech in central London, the Tory leader will admit that leaving the European Union “without a plan for growth” was a mistake by her party under Boris Johnson.

It will be the first time a senior Conservative leader has admitted that the chaos caused to the UK economy by Brexit was a huge error.

Her comments have been seized on by anti-Brexit campaigners.

Dr Mike Galsworthy chair of European Movement UK said: “This will come as a relief for many pro-European young conservatives who can now ditch the millstone of Brexit support and have fresh, open discussion about UK-EU policy and the future direction of the party. It also allows the opposition to steal a march on the PM, who is still caught up in the tangle of red lines he over-dutifully inherited from the previous government.”

Full report: Danger of possible Trump tariffs greater for UK than other countries, minister warns

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:02 , Andy Gregory

The danger posed by potential US tariffs is greater for the UK than other comparable countries, the business secretary has warned just days before Donald Trump enters the White House.

Jonathan Reynolds admitted that Mr Trump’s presidency will be a “challenging time for anyone responsible for trade”, amid fears of a global trade war.

In the run-up to his election, the Republican promised to implement 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all goods coming into the country – a figure that rises to 60 per cent for those from China.

Asked about his incoming presidency, Mr Reynolds told Sky News: “I think it’s going to be a challenging time for anyone who is responsible for trade in a big economy because of some of those pledges that were made in the campaign.”

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full report:

Danger of Trump tariffs greater for UK than other countries, minister warns

Badenoch takes aims at predecessors as she tries to set herself apart as a different politician

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:52 , Kate Devlin

18 months after Rishi Sunak tried to dunk on his predecessors in a bid to show he was a different kind of politician, the latest leader of the Tory party Kemi Badenoch will do the same today.

She will hit out at Boris Johnon and Theresa May as she says the party had no plan for growth once outside the EU.

May will be in the firing line again as she says the last government announced ‘net zero’ before. again, working out a plan for it.

But as the Sunak comparison shows Ms Badenoch has more in common with some ex-Tory leaders than she might claim.

And her attempt to set herself apart will have to be more successful than Mr Sunak’s widely derided claim to be a ‘change’ agent.

Video report: MP Mike Amesbury pleads guilty to punching man in late-night row over bridge closure

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:47 , Andy Gregory

Labour accuses Tories of ‘collective amnesia’ ahead of Kemi Badenoch speech

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:29 , Andy Gregory

Labour has accused the Conservative Party of showing “collective amnesia” over its record in government ahead of Kemi Badenoch’s upcoming speech on Brexit.

Fielding criticism in the Commons over the state of the economy and corruption allegations surrounding Tulip Siddiq, frontbencher Lucy Powell said the Conservatives had forgotten about their economic legacy, or the number of ministers who resigned under Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Ms Powell said: “It really has been quite incredible to watch the collective display of amnesia on the benches opposite over recent weeks. It’s like the last 14 years didn’t happen at all.”

She added: “I see the leader of the opposition is out today, in what has been briefed as her finally telling the truth about the Conservative record.

“That they didn’t have a plan for growth, that they weren’t honest with the British people, that they negotiated a bad Brexit deal, but it sounds like the honourable gentlemen didn’t quite get that memo.”

Campaigner wins High Court battle over ‘unlawful’ consultation on key disability benefits test

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:12 , Andy Gregory

A consultation over plans to reform a key disability benefits test was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.

In autumn 2023, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced plans to change the way the work capability assessment (WCA) – the test that deems whether someone with a health condition or disability is fit to work – was scored.

Disability rights campaigner Ellen Clifford brought legal action against the government, arguing that the process did not provide people with sufficient information or time to respond to the proposals.

She alleged that the consultation by the then-Tory government did not properly explain that many people would receive significantly less money under the reforms, and would need to meet more conditions to receive their payments, with a risk of sanctions if they did not meet them.

In a judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Calver said: “I consider that the claimant has surmounted the substantial hurdle of establishing that the consultation was so unfair as to be unlawful.”

In a statement after the ruling, Ms Clifford said: “I am overjoyed that the court has recognised the importance of properly consulting deaf and disabled people on reforms that would leave many worse off by at least £416.19 per month. This is a life-or-death issue.”

Live: David Lammy speaks as Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal called into question

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:50 , Andy Gregory

Use Trump’s ‘craving’ for a UK state visit to secure backing for Ukraine, Starmer told

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:30 , Andy Gregory

The UK should only host a state visit with Donald Trump if he “delivers” on support for Ukraine, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has claimed.

In a speech in central London on Thursday morning, Sir Ed said the president-elect “craves” a visit, but it should only be granted following a sit-down summit that would examine financial support for Kyiv.

Sir Ed said: “We have something Trump desperately wants: a state visit. The pageantry at Buckingham Palace. A banquet with the King. We all know he craves it, so I say we give it to him, but only if he delivers what we need first for Britain and Europe’s defence and security.”

He said Mr Trump should “sit down with President Zelensky and other European leaders in a summit convened by the UK to agree how we collectively use the hundreds of billions of dollars, pounds and euros of frozen Russian assets to pay for the weapons Ukraine needs to win the war and beat Putin.

“If Trump delivers on that deal, pushing the necessary measures through Congress, then, and only then, do we roll out the red carpet for a state visit.”

Lib Dems call for new customs union deal with EU

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:20 , Andy Gregory

Sir Ed Davey has urged the government to seek a new deal with the EU based around a new customs union.

In his first major speech of the year, the Lib Dem leader said: “The UK must be far more positive, far more ambitious, and act with far more urgency. That is why today I’m calling on the government to negotiate, this year, a brand new deal with the EU.

“Not just tinkering around the edges of the botched deal the Conservatives signed a few years ago. But negotiating a better deal for Britain that has at its heart a new UK-EU customs union, to come into force by 2030 at the latest.”

"I'm calling on the government to negotiate, this year, a brand new deal with the EU," Ed Davey says



The Liberal Democrat leader calls for a "new UK-EU customs union, to come into force by 2030 at the latest"https://t.co/UeuYJYCFPo pic.twitter.com/yELaFVz2wX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 16, 2025

Just 11 per cent of voters expect economy to improve this year, YouGov finds

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:14 , Andy Gregory

Just over one in 10 voters expect the UK economy to improve over the next 12 months, new YouGov polling suggests, in a gloomy assessment of Sir Keir Starmer’s vows to “relentlessly” pursue growth.

Conversely, 63 per cent of those surveyed this week expect the economy to deteriorate over the next year, with 17 per cent expecting the situation to remain roughly unchanged.

According to YouGov: “This is a clear increase in negativity, with just 51 per cent having expected the economy to get worse over the next year when we asked following the 2024 October Budget. Indeed, this is the highest level of economic pessimism since late 2022.”

63% of Britons expect the economy to get worse over the next year, with 47% expecting the same of their household finances



Economy over next 12 months

Get worse: 63%

Stay about the same: 17%

Get better: 11%



Household finances over next 12 months

Get worse: 47%

Stay about the… pic.twitter.com/umuzjokrrJ — YouGov (@YouGov) January 16, 2025

Similarly, 52 per cent believe Rachel Reeves is doing a bad job as chancellor. Just 13 per cent believe she is doing a good job, the fewest Britons saying so of a chancellor since Kwasi Kwarteng in September 2022, the month in which his disastrous mini-Budget was unveiled.

Breaking: MP Mike Amesbury pleads guilty to assault over street attack

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:47 , Andy Gregory

MP Mike Amesbury has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a street bust-up last year.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP admitted attacking the 45-year-old Paul Fellows in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, when he appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. The incident happened on 26 October at 2.48am.

Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party after footage emerged which appeared to show him punching a man. He now sits in Parliament as an Independent.

Bryony Gooch reports:

MP Mike Amesbury pleads guilty to assault over street attack

Current economic woes ‘do not seem UK-specific’, hedge fund analysts say

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:36 , Andy Gregory

The recent turmoil in the UK government bond markets does not seem to be UK specific, hedge fund analysts have suggested.

Comparing the current situation with the Liz Truss Budget debacle, when UK gilt yields soared above US Treasury yields, the Man Institute said, as per the FT: “In contrast, the current episode doesn’t seem UK-specific at all – gilt and Treasury yields are largely moving in tandem. So, can we really blame Rachel Reeves?

“Our lesson here is to be careful of what the media are saying.”

What have Tories and Lib Dems said about the latest GDP figures?

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:26 , Andy Gregory

Responding to the latest figures showing the economy grew just 0.1 per cent in November, Tory shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “Labour inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7, but this is the third month in a row of disappointing growth figures.

“The chancellor seems content with burying her head in the sand, but this is a crisis made in Downing Street. We need an urgent change of course.”

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “The chancellor has put the handbrake on the economy with her misguided jobs tax and the consequence is this pitiful rate of growth. Every month this persists means less money in struggling families’ pockets and public services without the funding they need.

“After years of the Conservatives’ economic vandalism, the public was crying out for change but this new government is falling well short of fixing this mess.

“Rachel Reeves needs to see sense and scrap her foolish jobs tax, and pursue a real strategy for growth like fixing our broken trade relationship with our European partners and replacing the broken business rates system.”