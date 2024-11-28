UK politics live: Double blow for Tories as former MP defects to Reform and Farage’s party boosts membership

The Conservative Party have been dealt a severe double blow after former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has defected to join Reform and Nigel Farage’s party has significantly boosted its membership.

“Today I have joined the party of the brave,” she said after being unveiled at a press conference in London.

The move is a blow to Kemi Badenoch, as Ms Jenkyns was an influential figure on the right of the Tory party under Rishi Sunak.

In a further bad news for the Tory leader, Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf announced that the party now has more than 100,000 members, up from around 15,000 a year ago.

“Momentum and trajectory are much more important than absolute position,” he told assembled press at a conference in London.

The party is polling around 20 per cent, also up from around 10 per cent this time last year. It means Reform is closing in on the Tory membership figure of 131,680.

Key Points

Andrea Jenkyns running for mayor of Lincolnshire for Reform UK

Labour accuses Tories of being the ‘open borders party'

Net migration to UK fell sharply in 2024, latest figures show

David Cameron backs assisted dying bill in shock U-turn by former prime minister

Starmer faces ‘total humiliation’ with Chagos deal on brink of collapse

Reform UK closes in on Tory membership numbers

12:29 , Archie Mitchell

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf has announced that the party now has more than 100,000 members, up from around 15,000 a year ago.

“Momentum and trajectory are much more important than absolute position,” he told assembled press at a conference in London.

The party is polling around 20 per cent, also up from around 10 per cent this time last year. It means Reform is closing in on the Tory membership figure of 131,680.

Without leaving the ECHR we cannot combat illegal immigration, Nigel Farage

12:19 , Archie Mitchell

Nigel Farage has promised to slash illegal migration by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights if Reform UK wins the next election.

The Reform leader said there is “nothing we can do” to stop illegal immigration inside the convention.“When it comes to legal immigration, it’s perfectly clear that the more low-skilled people we take in, the poorer the rest of the population gets,” Mr Farage said.

He added: “During six of the last eight quarters, GDP per capita has fallen, whilst net migration figures have legally reached the highest number ever.

“The link is clear. We have to drastically reduce the numbers coming into Britain.”

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

BREAKING: Andrea Jenkyns running for mayor of Lincolnshire for Reform UK

12:08 , Archie Mitchell

Former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, and will stand for the party as its candidate for the newly created Lincolnshire mayoralty next year.

“Today I have joined the party of the brave,” she said after being unveiled at a press conference in London.

The move is a blow to Kemi Badenoch, as Ms Jenkyns was an influential figure on the right of the Tory party under Rishi Sunak.

Farage promises to use Elon Musk as blueprint if Reform comes to power

12:01 , Archie Mitchell

Nigel Farage has promised to use Elon Musk’s work in the Department for Government Efficiency as a blueprint in “cutting the administrative state” if Reform UK comes to power after the next general election.

The Reform UK leader described the Trump ally and billionaire as his “new friend” and said he was excited for Mr Musk to take up the role, designed to slash billions of dollars worth of government spending.

(AP)

‘I have had enough of being lied to by the Conservatives,’ Nigel Farage

11:58 , Archie Mitchell

Nigel Farage has responded furiously to the immigration figures, saying that after almost one million migrants entered the UK, net, in a single year, he has “had enough of being lied to”.

He said: “In 2023, under a Conservative government, nearly 1 million net people came into our country.“This after manifestos in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019 promising in the first three, they reduced the numbers to tens of thousands a year, and in the last one, a substantial reduction.

“I have had enough of being lied to by the Conservative Party. I don’t believe they’ll be forgiven at any point in the next few years for what they have done.”

Nigel Farage has on Union Jack socks

11:57 , Joe Middleton

Nigel Farage has been introduced at his London press conference as the most patriotic political leader in the UK.

The Reform UK leader is living up to the claim, with Union Jack socks.

(Archie Mitchell)

Labour accuses Tories of being the ‘open borders party'

11:25 , Joe Middleton

Labour said the latest migration figures showed the government had started the “hard graft” of tackling the issue, and accused the Conservatives of being the “open borders party”

A spokesperson for the party said: “In their own words, the Tories broke the immigration system. On their watch, net migration quadrupled in four years to a record high of nearly one million, despite saying they’d lower it to 100,000.

“They are an open borders party who lied time and again to the public. This is the chaos Labour inherited and any crowing from the Tories should be seen in that light.

“Over the summer, the Government started the hard graft. We hired more caseworkers to tackle the asylum backlog and we’re now interviewing 10,000 people per month, compared to 2,000 under the Tories, so we can get people out of asylum hotels and save the taxpayers billions.

“We’ve also ramped up the removal of those with no right to be in the UK by a fifth. Without this action, thousands more would remain in the UK illegally.

“Labour is getting on with cleaning up the Conservatives’ mess. Our new Border Security Command is working with our European partners to smash the criminal gang networks driving small boat crossings.”

Almost 160k children living in temporary accommodation, latest figures show

11:12 , Holly Bancroft

Another homelessness record has been set with today’s new statistics on children living in temporary accommodation.

There are now 159,380 homeless children living in temporary accommodation - a 15 per cent increase in a year and the highest figure since records began in 2004.

The number of households living in temporary accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, has also hit a record 123,100 - up 16 per cent on last year.

There are 9,550 families with children stuck in B&Bs and hostels, according to government figures out today.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Year after year, we’re seeing the devastating toll the housing emergency is taking on families and communities with more than 159,000 children being subjected to the trauma of homelessness.”

Comment: Only when the assisted dying bill passes will I stop feeling angry about Terry Pratchett’s final years

11:09 , Joe Middleton

As MPs prepare to vote on enabling terminally ill adults to end their own lives, Rob Wilkins – long-time friend and biographer of the ‘Discworld’ novelist – says Pratchett would be furious at our politicians’ foot-dragging

Passing the assisted dying bill would carry out Terry Pratchett’s final wish

Number of asylum seekers evicted from Home Office hotels who are made homeless increases, figures show

10:59 , Holly Bancroft

The number of asylum seekers who have been evicted from Home Office hotels and are made homeless has continued to increase.

In the year 2023/24, 13,520 asylum seekers were made homeless this way - up from 3,850 the year before, according to new government statistics published today.

This will partly be driven by an increased speed in processing the asylum claims backlog leading to more decisions being made.

Once an asylum seeker is refused asylum or successful in their claim, they are moved on from Home Office hotels - often dependent on local councils to help them from becoming homeless.

Government faces ‘tough choices’ on immigration, says top think-tank

10:46 , Joe Middleton

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has said the government faces tough choices on immigration and further cuts to numbers could cause recruitment issues in social care.

Responding to the migration statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said: “Net migration is coming down from record highs as the previous government’s policies start to bite. We expect a further substantial fall in the next set of figures.

“But revisions to earlier estimates mean that last year’s peak in net migration is even higher than previously thought, at just over 900,000.

“The new government faces a tough set of choices on immigration. Further cuts to numbers could be challenging for recruitment in key sectors such as social care, as well as university finances. It will need a clear framework to work through these choices and manage the potential impacts.”

Braverman latest Tory to take credit for fall in net migration figures

10:35 , Joe Middleton

Tory former home secretary Suella Braverman is the latest conservative politician to take credit for a fall in net migration.

Another former home secretary, James Cleverly, and new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch have already said changes in policy when they were in government led to the fall in net migration.

Mrs Braverman said: “A 20% drop in immigration since June 2023 is a result of the changes I fought for and introduced in May 2023 as home secretary.

“That’s when we started to turn the tide.

“But 1.2 million arrivals a year is still too high. This is unsustainable and why we need radical change.”

A 20% drop in immigration since June 2023 is a result of the changes I fought for and introduced in May 2023 as Home Secretary.



That’s when we started to turn the tide.



But 1.2 million arrivals a year is still too high.



This is unsustainable and why we need radical change. https://t.co/YFatBuq9lx — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 28, 2024

19% fall in number of people given sanctuary in the UK on humanitarian routes, data shows

10:29 , Holly Bancroft

In the past year there has been a 19 per cent drop in the number of people given sanctuary in the UK on humanitarian routes, largely due to the reduction in visas granted on the Ukraine schemes.

New Home Office data shows that both the Ukrainian visa scheme, and the scheme for Hongkongers, have seen a substantial drop in grants of sanctuary to the UK. Ukraine scheme visa grants have dropped 53 per cent from September 2023 to September 2024, going from 62,946 to 29,507 grants each year.

For the Hong Kong scheme, there has been a 23 per cent drop from around 40,000 to just over 30,000.The Afghan resettlement schemes and the family reunion route have however seen large increases.

The number of grants for the Afghan schemes is up 735 per cent year-on-year; from 1,083 grants up to September 2023 to 9,048 grants up to September 2024.

Family reunion visa grants, which allow people granted asylum in the UK to bring their close family to safety, are up 230 per cent year-on-year. This accounts for an increase of over 13,000 grants.

Jump in asylum processing claims, latest data shows

10:17 , Holly Bancroft

A big jump in the processing of asylum claims is obvious in the data published by the Home Office this morning.

The number of people who have received initial decisions on their asylum claims in the year ending September 2024 was 102,305 - almost double the number made in the previous year due to an increased number of decision makers and greater productivity.

The success of asylum claims is going down, with only 52 per cent of initial decisions being grants of asylum. This is compared to 75 per cent in the previous year.

Badenoch and Cleverly takes credit for fall in net migration

10:04 , Joe Middleton

Former home secretary James Cleverly has taken credit for today’s fall in net migration.

Writing on X, he said: “Today’s migration figures are the first to show the impact of the changes that I brought in as Home Secretary.

“Numbers are still too high, but we see the first significant downward trend in years. Changes that Labour opposed and haven’t fully implemented.”

In a speech on immigration yesterday, Kemi Badenoch said: Tomorrow, immigration figures will be released that should show a drop in net migration. This is because of the changes we made in the last year of the Conservative government.”

Today’s migration figures are the first to show the impact of the changes that I brought in as Home Secretary.



Numbers are still too high, but we see the first significant downward trend in years. Changes that Labour opposed and haven’t fully implemented. pic.twitter.com/qG03N34zWg — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 28, 2024

21 per cent drop year-on-year in small boat arrivals, new data shows

09:54 , Joe Middleton

There’s been a 21 per cent drop year-on-year in the number of small boat arrivals, new Home Office data shows. New data shows that there were 29,851 small boat arrivals in the year up to September 2024.

However when comparing annual years, more migrants have crossed the Channel so far in 2024 than in the whole of 2023.

In January to September 2024, Afghans and Vietnamese were the two most common nationalities amongst small boat arrivals. While the number of Afghan arrivals has decreased year-on-year by 14 per cent, the number of Vietnamese arrivals has increased by a staggering 177 per cent.

In the year up to September, only 28 per cent of the total number of people claiming asylum in the UK had arrived on a small boat.

Why has net migration fallen?

09:48 , Joe Middleton

ONS director Mary Gregory explained the drop saying: “Since 2021, long-term international migration to the UK has been at unprecedented levels. This has been driven by a variety of factors, including the war in Ukraine and the effects of the post-Brexit immigration system.

“While remaining high by historic standards, net migration is now beginning to fall and is provisionally down 20% in the 12 months to June 2024.Over that period we have seen a fall in immigration, driven by declining numbers of dependants on study visas coming from outside thee EU.”

She added that in the first months of 2024 there has also been a drop in the number of people coming to the UK for work.

BREAKING: Net migration to UK fell sharply in 2024, latest figures show

09:38 , Joe Middleton

Net migration to the UK dropped 20 per cent in the year to June 2024, down from a record high the year previous.

Estimated net migration to the UK stood at a provisional 728,000 in the year to June 2024, down from 906,000 for the year to June 2023, according to provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Thursday.

The total for the 12 months to June 2023 has been revised upwards by 166,000 from the initial estimate of 740,000.

Archie Mitchell reports

Net migration to UK fell sharply in 2024, latest figures show

Comment: We should strive for a better national health service – not a national death service

09:30 , Joe Middleton

As a doctor who became a politician, I believe that some of the so-called safeguards around the assisted dying legislation are completely false, writes former trade and defence secretary Liam Fox – who believes the bill is ‘rushed’ and will increase risks to vulnerable people

We should strive for a better national health service – not a national death service

What’s on the agenda today?

09:18 , Joe Middleton

9.30am: Latest estimates of net migration to the UK, from the Office for National Statistics. At the same time the Home Office is also publishing its latest figures relating to asylum applications.

11am: Reform UK press conference on party growth, professionalisation and special announcement

11.30am Government holds lobby briefing

Assisted dying decisions should be made on ‘secular basis’, minister says

09:09 , Joe Middleton

Decisions about assisted dying should be made on a “secular basis”, a government minister said ahead of MPs voting on the issue on Friday.

Home Office minister Seema Malhotra acknowledged that “people have their faiths” but decisions in Parliament should be “based on the evidence”.

Her comments came after Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would not support a change in the law on assisted dying because of her Muslim faith.

Ms Malhotra said she would vote against the legislation on Friday, telling Sky News she was “concerned about the challenges, the pressures that could be put on vulnerable people” if there was a change in the law.

She said: “People have their faiths but I think what is important is that when we are making decisions as members of Parliament we are making them on a secular basis because that’s the way our Parliament is designed in terms of making decisions based on the evidence and arguing the case for law, the advantages, the disadvantages, the concerns in Parliament.

“And I think that is an important principle to me.

“I want to see that we have a debate that is in a way that everybody feels that their voice can be heard, that they can be respected for the views that they hold, that Parliament is able to make a decision on this on Friday and then that we know the government will abide by the will of Parliament.”

Justice Secretary Ms Mahmood has previously stated she will oppose the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, telling the Times: “As a Muslim, I have an unshakeable belief in the sanctity and value of human life.”

Watch: Farage claims Trump insiders 'horrified' at Chagos deal with Mauritius

09:05 , Joe Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Starmer faces ‘total humiliation’ with Chagos deal on brink of collapse

08:55 , Joe Middleton

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned that he faces “total humiliation” on the world stage with his plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius on the brink of collapse in the next 48 hours.

With Sir Keir’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell heading to the US in a late bid to dissuade Donald Trump from vetoing the controversial deal, doubts have now also been raised by the new prime minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who has expressed doubts about the deal struck with his predecessor.

After a meeting with Mr Powell earlier this week, Mr Ramgoolam said: “I informed them that I wished to have more time to study the details with a panel of legal advisers.”

David Maddox and Millie Cooke report

Starmer faces ‘total humiliation’ with Chagos deal on brink of collapse

Esther Rantzen defends Starmer’s silence on assisted dying debate

08:53 , Joe Middleton

Dame Esther Rantzen has defended Sir Keir Starmer for staying silent on how he plans to vote on the assisted dying bill on Friday.

With the vote teetering on a knife edge, the prime minister has faced criticism for refusing to reveal his stance - despite high profile interventions from ministers including Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood.

Sir Keir has confirmed he will vote, but not yet whether he will support Kim Leadbeater’s bill.

But Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and has argued strongly for a change in the law, has defended the prime minister;s decision not to reveal how he will vote.

Archie Mitchell reports

Esther Rantzen defends Starmer’s silence on assisted dying debate

Rantzen reiterates disappointment in Wes Streeting

08:51 , Joe Middleton

Dame Esther Rantzen has reiterated her disappointment in health secretary Wes Streeting after his intervention in the assisted dying bill.

Mr Streeting - who plans to vote against the assisted dying bill - has suggested there may need to be cuts to other NHS services if the policy was brought in.

Cabinet ministers were told not to campaign for a change in either direction. Ms Rantzen hit out at the health secretary and said “he has been very vocal in his opposition”.

Ahead of Friday’s Commons debate, Dame Esther has written to MPs urging them all to take part and vote.

Dame Esther Rantzen urges MPs to be honest about assisted dying views

08:42 , Joe Middleton

Dame Esther Rantzen has urged MPs guided by their religious beliefs to be honest about why they will vote against plans to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill.

The broadcaster, who is terminally ill, has been a strong advocate for changing the law to allow dying adults to take their own lives in limited circumstances, without fear of their families being prosecuted for helping them.

The 84-year-old revealed in December last year that she had joined Dignitas, to give her the choice of an assisted death in Switzerland.

Ahead of a debate on the assisted dying Bill on Friday, Dame Esther said she was “heartened” by the fact Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood had disclosed it was her religion which was informing her opposition to the Bill.

The senior Cabinet minister came under fire from Labour peer Lord Falconer for a strongly-worded letter to constituents in which she made clear her opposition to the Bill.

Dame Esther told the broadcaster LBC: “I mean, what worries me is the number of people who are guided by their faith - that’s fine, that’s their choice, whether they’re Evangelical, Christian or Catholic. Yes, they have the right to choose, but please be honest about your real motivation.”

The journalist and television presenter also said some opponents of the Bill had been “claiming facts which are not facts, distorting evidence, when really their reason is that they believe for faith reasons, religious reasons, that this Bill should be opposed”.

David Cameron backs assisted dying bill in shock U-turn by former prime minister

08:40 , Joe Middleton

Former prime minister Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults after previously opposing the legislation.

The Private Member’s Bill is due for its second reading in the House of Commons on Friday, in the first debate and vote of its kind in the House since 2015.

MPs will be given a free vote on the issue, allowing them to decide according to their conscience rather than in line with party policy.

The Bill, which covers England and Wales, says that only terminally ill adults with less than six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

Jabed Ahmed reports

David Cameron backs assisted dying bill in shock U-turn by former prime minister

Hello

08:39 , Joe Middleton

Good morning and welcome to our live politics blog bringing you the latest from Westminster and beyond.